Diwali, the biggest festival of the year, is being celebrated in the country with full enthusiasm. Lord Rama’s comeback to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile is celebrated as the festival of light symbolizing the victory of the divine over evil. No wonder the Diwali celebration in Ayodhya especially the one branded by Yogi Adityanath after he became the chief minister of the state in 2017 carries a special message and meaning along with its grandeur and divinity. Ayodhya is all set to make a record of lighting up more than 17 lakh lamps in the Diwali celebrations of 2022.

Informing about this, the government of Uttar Pradesh tweeted from its official Twitter handle, “Shri Ayodhya Ji is ready for ‘Bhavya-Divya Deepotsav-2022’. Let’s witness Deepotsav-2022, equipped with innumerable lamps of faith. Bow down to Lord Shri Ram, worship Lord Shri Ram. Divine Ayodhya. Modern Ayodhya.”

The video shared in this tweet shows the preparations for the festive celebrations which include Diwali at the Sharayu riverfront. Besides lighting up the lamps, a light and music show depicting the story of Lord Rama is also one of the key attractions. Local earthen lamp makers have been busy in the last few weeks delivering huge demands.

दिवाली पर सबसे बड़ा और बेहतरीन इवेंट इस दुनिया का । pic.twitter.com/QOxGUlm1Od — Kushagra Tayal (@kusha_tayal) October 22, 2022

With the construction of a grand Ram Mandir at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi going on in full swing, the Diwali celebrations of Ayodhya will reach new heights next year. The temple is expected to complete by December 2023 and the idols of the deity will be ceremoniously consecrated in the temple in January 2024. But the people of Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh are charged up from now itself for making Ayodhya the most sought-after destination in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the center and Yogi Adityanath’s government in the state are leaving no stone unturned to make Ayodhya a world-class city by 2024. Development projects worth Rs 20000 crores are planned to revamp this ancient city. Projects worth Rs 1700 crores will complete by the end of this year.

In this year’s celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in Ayodhya as the chief guest. He will give a time slot of more than three hours for Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2022. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and state’s Tourism and Cultural Affairs minister Jaiveer Singh will share the stage with the Prime Minister.

The program will start at 4:30 pm on 23rd October 2022. There will be a Shobhayatra depicting Lord Rama and an exhibition on Ramayan. Artists from 8 countries including Russia and 10 states will present cultural programs. There will also be a musical laser show, projection mapping, and a three-dimensional holographic show based on Ramayan. This will be followed by digital fireworks and green firecrackers. After the cultural program, the celebrations will conclude with the Sharayu Aarti in holy chants of Vedic Mantras.

Ayodhya’s walls speak about Ram. Ayodhya’s roads lead to the Ram Mandir. Ayodhya’s outskirts development is facilitating Chaurasi Kos parikrama path. Ram Leela on the occasion of Navratri and Dussehra is famous. With Yogi Adityanath’s vision for the Diwali celebrations, it is now established that Ayodhya breathes Ram and so does India as Ayodhya’s Deepotsav is the festive celebration discussed the most on social media.