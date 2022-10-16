Sunday, October 16, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Imam Abdul Qadir rapes a minor girl in a mosque in Amroha, gets arrested

He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone. After the incident, the victim went home and did not tell anyone about this incident out of fear.

Maulana Abdul Qadir was arrested for raping a minor girl. Image Source: Twitter handle of Sachin Gupta
An Imam named Maulana Abdul Qadir of a mosque in Amroha of Uttar Pradesh was arrested on 15th October 2022 for raping a minor girl in a mosque. The girl used to come to the mosque for religious studies. She studies in the eighth standard. The accused Imam has been taken into custody by the Didauli Kotwali police.

The incident took place in a village in the Didauli Kotwali area. The minor girl was part of a truck driver’s family that lives here. The driver had gone out of the station while his wife and children were at home. His 15-year-old elder daughter is a student of Class 8 in the school in the same village. Every day, she used to go to the village mosque with other children for religious training.

Maulana Abdul Qadir Imam, a resident of village Racheta under the Police Station Asmauli of Sambhal district works as an Imam in this mosque. It is alleged that 15 days ago, Imam let other children go home and stopped the minor girl on the pretext of sweeping. He later took her to a room and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone. After the incident, the victim went home and did not tell anyone about this incident out of fear.

On Friday, when her father returned home, the daughter informed him about the incident. Late on Friday evening, the truck driver reached Kotwali with his daughter and lodged a complaint against the Imam. Inspector-in-charge Parvez Chauhan said that an FIR had been registered and the accused Imam has been arrested and sent to jail. The medical examination of the victim is being conducted.

In Uttar Pradesh and other states, many such incidents have been reported earlier in which a Maulana is arrested for raping minor girls or boys. Now, a similar case has happened in Amroha and the accused Maulana Abdul Qadir has been arrested by the police.

