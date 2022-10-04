Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Warangal: TRS leader distributes free chickens & liquor ahead of ‘national party’ announcement by Telangana CM KCR tomorrow

The general body meeting of the TRS will take place at Telangana Bhavan on Dussehra, October 5, according to a formal announcement made on Monday by K Chandrashekar Rao's office.

Telangana: TRS leader distributes free chicken, liquor in Warangal
TRS leader distributing chicken and liquor. (Image: ANI)
Ahead of tomorrow’s significant announcement by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the formation of a national party, TRS leader Rajanala Srihari was seen giving out liquor bottles and chicken to Warangal residents.

The general body meeting of the TRS will take place at Telangana Bhavan on Dussehra, October 5, according to a formal announcement made on Monday by K Chandrashekar Rao’s office. Although the agenda was not mentioned in the press release, it is anticipated that the TRS president would discuss it with his party’s grassroots members and disclose more information about how he approaches national politics.

The statement reads, “The Chief Minister reiterated that, as announced earlier, the party general meeting will be held at 11 AM on 5 October in Telangana Bhavan. Leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time.”

According to insiders, The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) may change its name since the plan’s specifics are still being worked out. It’s possible that the revived organisation won’t immediately be accepted as a national party. The party will discuss the welfare programmes currently in place in Telangana, such as the “Rythu Bandhu” investment support programme for farmers and the “Dalit Bandhu” scheme, a Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade.

The next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for the first half of 2024. Home Minister Amit Shah has already hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain the PM candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the situation is tense on the other side. There are a number of leaders among the opposition parties who want to break the shackles of state politics and want to enter national politics, including Nitish Kumar, KCR, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal. 

