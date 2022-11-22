On November 21, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers beat up party MLA Gulab Singh Yadav during a meeting at Shyam Vihar, Delhi. As per reports, the incident took place allegedly over ‘selling’ tickets for MCD elections scheduled for early December. The video has gone viral on social media.

पिट गए AAP के विधायक जी!



आम आदमी पार्टी विधायक गुलाब सिंह यादव को टिकट बेचने के आरोप में आप कार्यकर्ताओं ने दौड़ा-दौड़ा करके पीटा।



केजरीवाल जी, ऐसे ही AAP के सभी भ्रष्टाचारी विधायकों का नंबर आएगा। pic.twitter.com/MArpoSi3E5 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 21, 2022

In the video, the AAP workers can be seen grabbing the collar of Gulab Singh Yadav and beating him black and blue. Yadav is MLA from the Matiala constituency in Delhi Assembly. He was later seen running away from the meeting to save himself from the angry workers of his own party.

BJP leaders shared a video on social media

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders shared the video on social media and accused Yadav of selling tickets for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. BJP said, “AAP MLA got beaten up. Gulab Singh Yadav was accused of selling tickets, because of which he got beaten up by his own party workers. Kejriwal Ji, this will happen to all your corrupt MLAs one by one.”

On the other hand, AAP MLA has rejected the allegations of ‘selling’ tickets for upcoming polls. He said, “The BJP has gone berserk and making baseless allegations of selling tickets. I am at Chawla police station now. I have seen BJP’s corporator and their candidate from this ward present at the police station, trying to save those people.”

भाजपा बौखला गई है भाजपा टिकिट बेचने के बेबुनियादी आरोप लगवा रही है अभी में छावला थाने में हूं मैंने देखा भाजपा का निगम पार्षद व इस वार्ड से भाजपा का उम्मीदवार उन लोगो को बचाने थाने में मौजूद है इससे बड़ा सबूत और क्या होगा।

मीडिया यहां मौजूद है भाजपाई से जरूर पूछे। pic.twitter.com/jGXrc5P20F — Gulab Singh yadav (@GulabMatiala) November 21, 2022

Notably, earlier on Monday, BJP released a sting video allegedly shot by a former AAP volunteer from northwest Delhi’s Rohini alleging AAP sold tickets for the upcoming MCD elections.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, “AAP’s Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was seen thrashed in a video and made to run away from the party office by the AAP Karyakarta themselves who have alleged that he was selling tickets for the MCD (elections). This is not the first such allegation. We have seen a string operation in which cash collectors are collecting cash from the karyakartas for the tickets, and big names are involved. Just a few days ago, we saw MLAs and their aides and relatives who all were selling tickets for 90 lakh rupees.”

AAP’s “Cash do, ticket lo” model goes terribly wrong! Matiala MLA Gulab S Yadav chased out by AAP leaders for selling tickets!!



Just recently we saw not just a sting op of ticket sale but also aides of 2 MLAs caught red handed ! Will Kejriwal say this is physiotherapy? https://t.co/ZbbYe5SEt8 pic.twitter.com/yzYpsG5MVF — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 21, 2022

He added, “Before this, whether it was a Rajya Sabha seat or tickets in other states, there have been similar allegations even by the sitting MLAs. This shows AAP works on the motto of ‘cash do ticket lo’. This is the level of corruption not just outside the party forum but even inside the party forum.” Naming the recent allegations against AAP, including Delhi Jal Board Scam, Liquor Policy Scam and others, Shehzad called AAP a ‘lootera’ party and questioned if Kejriwal would call the MLA’ Kattar imandar’ or say the beating was ‘just a new form of physiotherapy‘.