Actress and Model Sheela Priya Seth has accused Filmmaker and Bigg Boss contestant Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her 14 years ago. After Sherlyn Chopra, Rani Chatterjee, and Kanishka Soni, Sheela Priya Seth is the latest actress to level serious allegations against Sajid Khan.

In an interview, actress Sheela Priya Seth stated that Sajid Khan misbehaved with her 14 years ago, in the year 2008. “I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I asked him to cast me in his upcoming project, I was shocked by some of his actions.,” said Sheela, who has worked in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films.

Sheela further said, “He kept on looking at my private parts for about 5 minutes and told me that you should get breast surgery done, your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood. He went on to say that I should apply oils to enlarge my breasts and massage daily, only then I will be able to get roles in Bollywood. These remarks of Sajid Khan terrified me and I immediately left that place.”

Notably, in October, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee leveled similar allegations against Sajid Khan who asked her about her breast size. Rani revealed that when she went to Khan’s house, he told her he would like to cast her for a song titled Dhokha Dhokha. He allegedly told her that he wanted to see her legs as she would be wearing a short lehenga. The situation was awkward for Rani who said he further asked her to show her knees.

Rani added Khan allegedly asked her about her breast size and questioned if she has a boyfriend or not. He also allegedly asked her about her sex life and questioned its ‘frequency’. She added he also tried to touch her inappropriately.

It is worth noting that Sajid Khan in one of his old interviews confessed to having cheated on many girls and that he had a ‘loose character’. The video of the same went viral on social media recently. The video was from the talk show ‘Koshish Se Kamyabi Tak’ hosted by Kiran Juneja. When Juneja asked him about his relationships, he said, “During the time I was continuously shooting for television when I was in my 20s, I had a loose character. I was going around with a lot of girls and lying to them. Though I never did anything wrong to them, I used to say ‘I Love You’ and ask them to marry me.” In a humourous mood, he said, “I would have married 350 times by now.” Khan said between the age of 30 and 35, he stopped going around with girls as he met someone special.

Recently, actress Sherlyn Chopra filed a police complaint against him for criminal intimidation and sexual harassment. She says that Khan is a persistent offender and a sexual predator, but despite her repeated demands, the Bigg Boss producers didn’t throw Khan off the show.

Sajid Khan is still inside the Bigg Boss house as part of the 16th season of the show.