Aftab minced intestine of Shraddha, kept ice cream beside her body

According to a source quoted by The Print, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the man who murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and stored her body parts in a refrigerator after chopping it into 35 parts, minced her intestine into finely diced shreds. As per the report, he also kept his cache of ice cream and chilled beverages alongside the body.

“Fearing that the body would smell, Aftab first threw the intestine. He cut the body into tiny parts to fit into the fridge and threw them in 18-20 trips around 2 cm each night. The head and the torso were kept till August,” the source was quoted as saying. Notably, the human intestines, both small and large, measure around 20 feet or more. They weigh about 3-4 kilograms on average.

The insider cited by Print stated that Aftab used a 1-foot-long saw to finish the macabre job and that his experience as a cook at a five-star hotel helped him in chopping up Shraddha’s body into tiny fragments over the course of days.

He then buried these body parts over the course of the following several months in a forested area near his residence in Chhattarpur Pahadi, and other locations around Mehrauli, including swamps and garbage dumps.

Aftab reportedly Googled ‘how to clean blood’ and ‘how to get rid of the body.’ To avoid suspicion, Aftab allegedly continued to communicate with Shraddha’s acquaintances on Instagram until June 9th. The source was quoted as saying that he used her credit card to pay off her bills so that nobody would question her disappearance. So far, police have collected 13 suspected body parts from different locations.

Shraddha murder case

As per reports, Aftab met Shraddha in Mumbai while working at a call centre. Shraddha fell in love with Aftab and eloped from her home after her parents disapproved of her relationship with him. The duo, thereafter, began living together in the Mehrauli area of Delhi. Aftab was reportedly miffed with the victim for asking him to marry her. On May 18 this year, he strangled her to death.

The accused then purchased a refrigerator and stored her body in it for several days. He chopped his partner into 35 pieces and disposed of them at 18 different locations in Delhi. Reportedly, he would go out every night at 2 am to dump the body parts and destroy the evidence of his heinous crime. Shraddha’s family kept track of her whereabouts through her social media posts.

When she stopped posting updates, her family grew worried. Shraddha’s father went to Delhi but was unable to find her. Thereafter, he lodged a complaint with the police. The arrest of Aftab on Saturday (November 12) thus brought closure to the 6-month-old case.