On Friday (November 11), Trinamool Congress Minister Akhil Giri threatened BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with physical harm after a stage of the ruling party was found vandalised in Nandigram.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, he was heard saying, “We have seen pictures of people who went up on the TMC stage and destroyed it. I am making a request to the police that we need to nab all the accused, including Suvendu.”

The TMC Minister threatened, “Suvendu is doing a bit too much. He is displaying his might because he has central security. Will break his hand and bones in Nandigram.” As per reports, Akhil Giri is the uncle of Suvendu Adhikari (he had married the now-deceased aunt of the BJP leader).

He claimed that the situation in West Bengal could be brought to a boil only if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee desired. “We have said this in Netaji Indoor Stadium that if Mamata Banerjee nods her head, then, we will break his (Suvendu’s) bones,” Akhil Giri warned.

“I am giving the police 3 days’ time…If the culprits are not arrested by Tuesday (November 15), then, all the people of Nandigram will gather in one place and teach a befitting lesson to the leader of the rival party (referring to Suvendu Adhikari),” he threatened.

The TMC Minister continued his provocative remarks and warned the Opposition leaders against ‘playing with fire.’ He further reminded them that his party members are capable of violence as they are not adherents of Ramkrishna Mission or Bharat Seva Ashram.

The Background of the Controversy

On Thursday (November 10), both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress observed Martyr’s Day in Nandigram (the constituency of Suvendu Adhikari) in remembrance of those killed by CPI(M) cadres during the Nandigram agitation of 2007.

A day later, the stage of TMC was found vandalised and charred. The party was quick to blame the rival BJP and staged a road blockade for over 10 hours, demanding the arrest of the accused. The BJP, in turn, alleged that the arson was the fallout of infighting within the Trinamool Congress.

On Saturday (November 12) night, the police raided the residence of BJP leader Meghnath Paul in connection to the case. A First Information Report (FIR) was also lodged against Paul and Adhikari.

The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of carrying out political vengeance. BJP leader Abhijit Maity said, “On the instructions of the TMC, the police were trying to malign Meghnath Paul and other BJP workers.”

‘Have you looked at her face’: Akhil Giri made derogatory remarks about President Murmu

On Friday, the Trinamool Congress leader also courted controversy after taking potshots at the facial appearance of President Draupadi Murmu. Akhil Giri made the misogynist remarks during a public address in Nandigram town in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

In a video that went viral on social media, he was heard as saying, “He (Suvendu Adhikari) claimed that I don’t look good. How beautiful is Suvendu? We don’t judge people by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (Draupadi Murmu). But have you looked at her face?”

#WATCH | “We don’t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?,” says West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri in Nandigram (11.11.2022) pic.twitter.com/UcGKbGqc7p — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

After coming under the line of fire, the TMC legislator tried to rationalise his remarks in the name of an apology. “I respect President. I mentioned the post&made a comparison to respond to Suvendu Adhikari, I didn’t take any name,” Giri said.

“He had said Akhil Giri looks bad in his appearance. I’m a min,took oath to office. If something is said against me, it’s an insult to Constitution. I said ‘President’, I didn’t take anyone’s name,” he continued.

We have the utmost respect for Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.



Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not endorse such statements.



In the era of women’s empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 12, 2022

Following outrage by netizens and from political quarters, the Trinamool Congress was forced to issue a clarification and ‘condemn’ the remarks of its party leader.

In a tweet, it said, “We have the utmost respect for Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not endorse such statements.”