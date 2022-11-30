Besharam, an adult toy store, has been caught misusing an iconic painting by Raja Ravi Verma. To promote their ‘The Heavenly Sale’ offering 20-50% on their sex toys, with an additional 10% off for using the code ‘heaven’, they used the painting titled Shakuntala Menaka by Varma.

However, they committed multiple offences while doing so. First, they allegedly used the painting without authorisation. And the second and major offence is that they presented the mother-daughter duo from Mahabharata as a lesbian couple. Shakuntala was the daughter of Menaka the Apsara from heaven, and the painting depicts the moment when Menakta takes Shakuntala to heaven.

Besharam has offended people by depicting a mother and her daughter from a sacred Hindu text as a lesbian couple, and they are still using on their website even after it created an outrage on social media. Along with that, they are also being accused of misusing imagery of Sunni Leone to promote their products.

Leone’s team says that they have already sued the company, adding that she had signed a contract with Besharam in 2012 for only one year, but even now they are using her images. It is notable that Besharam is using Sunny Leone’s pictures as display images in their social media accounts.

Amid the controversy, questions have been raised on the legality of the business being conducted by Besharam, which is selling sex toys like vibrators, masturbators, dildos, lovense, fleshlight, anal toys and other such merchandise. The company says that they source the products from the US and Europe and sell them in through its online store. They describe Sunny Leone as the face of Besharam.

Now, let’s discuss the legality of selling sex toys in India.

As per the law, there is no definite ban on the sale of sex toys in India. However, when it comes to such toys or other products that are used for sexual pleasure and can be termed obscene, Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) comes to force. As per the law, it is illegal to sell any product that can be deemed obscene, and sex toys will fall under that category.

Section 292 of the IPC. Source: http://legislative.gov.in/

No disclaimer on the website for underage users

When we surfed the website, it was evident that there was not even a single disclaimer that warned underage users about the content of the website.

How the website sells products in India?

As per the website’s own description, they are using a loophole in the laws. The company that sells the products via the portal in India is not based in India but in the United States, where the sale of such products is legal. Furthermore, the products that are delivered in India do not have any indication on the box that it is a sex toys. As per the FAQs of the website, they do not classify the products as sex toys but as pleasure products. It reads, “We have already done the hard work of importing them through customs by filling all the documents to support the legality of these products; only after they get imported are we able to sell them in India. Our Custom consultants work with the department to properly classify these products and ensure we have the rights and permission to sell and distribute them in India.”

Furthermore, it says, “we avoid labeling them as ‘sex toys’. These are pleasure products, and we prefer not to label them as ‘sex toys’ due to the stigma and undue attention it gets.”

Source: in.imbesharam.com

Under legal explanation, it read, “Under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Section 292 prohibits the sale of obscene objects. We argue with the department that these products are NOT OBSCENE and they are being used by an individual in the privacy of their own space, so the Indian Constitution grants each Indian citizen the freedom to their own space and rights to their privacy.”

The company subtly says that they are using the loopholes available in the Indian laws to import and sell sex toys in India that can be deemed as “obscene” at first look as per the law.

Source: in.imbesharam.com

The company promises discretion even in the billing in the bank statement would say “Happy Birds Inc” and not “Besharam”. About privacy, it says, “Your order is packaged securely in a white/brown box, with no indication of our brand outside or the contents of the package. It ships from our warehouse, clears customs under our company name, and ONLY after it’s safely imported, we print and paste your address label to ship it through courier to you. It will show the shipper name as Happy Birds and the content as ‘Gifts & Souvenirs.”

This is a standard practice in sex toy industry, where the products shipped do not mention the name or nature of the product on the packages, to protect the buyer from possible embarrassment in front of others. They use alternate names to hive the true nature of the shipment.