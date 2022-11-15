While the country is still reeling from the shock of the horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli, the Azamgarh police in Uttar Pradesh have recovered a mutilated body of a woman in Pashchim ka Pura area of Ahraula in Azamgarh district on Tuesday. According to media reports, the police fished out the chopped hands, legs, and body of the woman from inside a well located on Durvasa-Gahaji Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district. The head of the corpse is still missing and hasn’t been found.

Azamgarh SP Anurag Arya said in a video byte, “Identity of the killed woman has not been ascertained so far. Efforts are being made to find out her identity after which details of age and her whereabouts would become clear.”

He added that forensic experts and the dog squad have been called and that senior officers were also probing the incident. Other evidence is also being collected from the scene after recovering the mutilated body, he claimed, assuring that the matter would be resolved very soon.

According to media reports, some locals alerted the police on Tuesday morning after they noticed the body in a well about 150 meters away from Pashchim ka Pura village. After receiving information, Ahraula police arrived at the sport and reported the incident to Azamgarh authorities.

The police said that during the initial investigation, only an undergarment was found on the body while legs and hands were found floating near it inside the well.

Notably, OpIndia reported another similar incident today wherein a dead body of an unidentified man in his 30s was found stuffed in an abandoned red-coloured suitcase outside the Railway Station in Jalandhar, Punjab at around 6 am on Tuesday, November 15. A worker had noticed the bag and alerted the railway officials.

The incidents come close on the heels of the ghastly murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar who was strangulated and brutally butchered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin. Aftab had killed Shraddha and chopped her into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before disposing of her body parts at different locations around Delhi.