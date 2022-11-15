AAP MLA Naresh Balyan shared a tweet earlier today where he tried to associate BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla with the murderer of Shraddha Walkar whose name was reported in the media as Aftab Amin Poonawala. In a tweet, Balyan asked what is Shehzad’s relationship with Aftab and why is the BJP spokesperson “running away” without answering questions.

Naresh Balyan’s tweet

In his tweet, Balyan stated that people on social media are questioning if Shehzad is related to Aftab Amin Poonawala. It is notable here that Shehzad’s brother Tehseen is related to Priyanka Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra by marriage.

Just because the murderer shares a similar surname, the AAP MLA tried to associate the BJP spokesperson with Aftab.

Responding to the allegations made by Naresh Balyan, Shehzad Poonawala informed on Twitter that his lawyer has initiated criminal and civil proceedings against the AAP MLA for his “unsubstantiated, reckless & defamatory statements.”

My lawyer @namitsaxena2007 ji has initiated CRIMINAL & CIVIL proceedings against Naresh Balyan for his unsubstantiated, reckless & defamatory statements



I will be taking further legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie & also other steps soon – copy of notice below pic.twitter.com/m87AVI0GHr — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 15, 2022

Shehzad informed further that he will also initiate similar proceedings against any person amplifying this lie and trying to associate his name with the murderer.

Naresh Balyan repeats the lie, brazens it out

After trying to drag Shehzad’s Poonawala’s name linking him with the murder accused, the AAP MLA responded to Shehzad’s legal notice and claimed further, without any logic or correlation, that he (Shehzad) is now trying to defend the murder accused Aftab. Balyan claimed that he will continue demanding justice for Shraddha.

It is notable here that Poonawala/ Poonawala are surnames often used by Parsis or Bohra Muslims with roots in Poona (Pune). Shehzad is a national spokesperson for the BJP while his brother Tehseen is often seen in TV debates arguing on behalf of the Congress party.

Cyrus Poonawalla and his son Adar Poonawalla are the names behind India’s largest vaccine manufacturing company Serum Institute of India. They are from the Parsi community.

After the gruesome murder case from Mehrauli made national headlines, and Aftab was arrested by the police for killing Shraddha, a Hindu girl from Maharashtra, several social media handles tried to claim that Aftab was a Parsi and not a Muslim. However, those claims were debunked by our report here.