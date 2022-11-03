David Fuller, a British necrophiliac killer who is serving life in jail for the murder of two people and sexual assaults on 78 corpses, has pleaded guilty to abusing the bodies of another 23 women over a 13-year period. He admitted to committing 16 sexual offences against 23 deceased women in mortuaries between 2007 and 2020. Fuller will be sentenced at the Old Bailey during the week commencing 5 December, UK’s Kent police informed on Twitter.

Prior to this, Fuller had pleaded guilty to sexual offences against 78 deceased females. Now with this latest confession, the number of dead bodies Fuller has sexually abused has gone up to 101.

David Fuller has pleaded guilty to a further 16 charges in relation to sexual offences committed in a mortuary setting. Fuller will be sentenced at the Old Bailey during the week commencing 5 December. https://t.co/BAIj2QBZZf pic.twitter.com/pzU4hosEyX — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) November 3, 2022

While appearing in Croydon Crown court by video-link from HMP Frankland, Fuller reportedly admitted 12 counts of sexual penetration of a corpse and four counts of possession of extreme pornography between 2007 and 2020.

Following an investigation that revealed evidence of 101 victims in the mortuaries, Fuller was charged with further offences relating to the remaining 23 victims, according to Kent Police.

Thirteen of the 23 more victims, all of whom were adult women, have been formally identified, but police have been unable to identify ten of them.

David Fuller admitted to sexual offences against 78 deceased and murder of two women

Fuller had earlier pleaded guilty to sexual offences against 78 deceased females at mortuaries in Tunbridge Wells Hospital and at the former Kent and Sussex Hospital between 2008 and 2020.

In December 2021, Fuller received two life sentences after admitting to the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987. According to reports, Fuller had beaten and strangled Wendy Knell (25) and Caroline Pierce (20) to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

The murders of Knell and Pierce, known as “the bedsit murders”, had remained unsolved for more than three decades until advanced DNA techniques identified Fuller as the killer.

Wendy Knell, who was killed by David Fuller in an attack in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, source: Gaurdian

Caroline Pierce, who was killed by David Fuller in 1987, source Gaurdian

Moreover, Fuller was also sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assaults on 78 dead women and girls between 2008 and 2020. Fuller, purportedly, filmed himself abusing corpses in the now-closed Kent and Sussex hospital and Tunbridge Wells hospital, in Pembury.

Fuller worked in electrical maintenance at hospitals since 1989 and was at the Kent and Sussex Hospital until it closed in September 2011. He was transferred to the Tunbridge Wells Hospital at Pembury, where the offences continued until his arrest.

Police said that Fuller used his job as a hospital electrician to enter the mortuary of two Tunbridge Wells hospitals, where from 2008 to 2020 he sexually abused 102 dead bodies. There was no CCTV where the attacks took place.

Image source; Sky News

Investigators said Fuller, known as the “morgue monster”, would go into the morgues when other staff had left, often “visiting the same bodies repeatedly”.

UK govt initiates independent inquiry

Meanwhile, the government has called for an independent investigation into how Fuller was able to continue to commit the crimes for so long.

Fuller stalked and murdered two young women in Kent in 1987, and for 33 years appeared to have gotten away with it before confessing during a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

DNA breakthrough led to the arrest of David Fuller

A DNA breakthrough led to him being identified as the prime suspect. When authorities raided his home in December 2020, they discovered hard drives full of his attacks on the dead and files downloaded from the internet revealing horrific pornography, including child rape.

Justice Cheema-Grubb, who handed down a life sentence at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, stated expressly that she intended for Fuller to die in prison.

Court calls David Fuller a ‘vulture’, says would die in prison

“Having killed two young women who were full of the promise of life, you became a vulture, picking your victims from among the dead, within the hidden world of hospital mortuaries which you were left free to inhabit, simply because you had a swipecard,” she said.

“The depravity of what you did reveals that your conscience is seared; callused over. The sentence I am about to pass means you will spend every day of the rest of your life in prison”, the judge added.

Fuller claimed not to have had sexual pleasure in interviews following his arrests. He documented the abuse by filming and photographing it, then categorising it according to the type of attack. Some recordings bore the names of victims, and one folder was labelled “best yet.”