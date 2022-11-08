Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCongress leader dies while taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi pays tribute...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress leader dies while taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi pays tribute in Nanded in Maharashtra

Jairam Ramesh also shared a picture where Krishna Kumar Pandey was seen marching with the Indian National flag.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader dies after participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Krishna Kumar Pandey during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to him (Image SOurce: Jairam Ramesh Twitter account)
32

On Tuesday (November 8), Congress leader Krishna Kumar Pandey passed away while participating in the Maharashtra leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ Pandey, who was 75, was the general secretary of the Congress Seva Dal.

The development was confirmed by veteran party leader Jairam Ramesh. In a tweet, he wrote, “This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal was holding the national flag and walking with Digvijaya Singh & me.”

“After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed and was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where most sadly he was declared dead,” he further added.

Jairam Ramesh used the opportunity to recall that the deceased Congressman used to take on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur “…Krishna Kumar Pandey was a staunch Congressman and used to take on the RSS in Nagpur. It is a most humbling moment for all the Yatris,” he tweeted.

In visuals shared by him, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi was seen paying tribute to Pandey in Atkali village in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. The body of the deceased leader was seen draped in a Congress flag.

Jairam Ramesh also shared a picture where Krishna Kumar Pandey was seen marching with the Indian National flag. “This is probably Krishna Kumar Pandey’s last photograph… walking with a smile holding the national flag high with the Seva Dal on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Salute!” he wrote.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Congress party is fighting for its survival through the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Having steadily lost relevance among the electorates under the leadership of the Gandhi family, the grand old party is making a last-ditch effort to turn its political fortunes.

Congress kickstarted its 3,570-km march under this yatra from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, 2022. The march will last over 5 months and will cover 12 States before terminating at Srinagar.

Rahul Gandhi and 118 other Congress leaders are walking 22-23 km daily in two batches, one from 7 am – 10:30 am and again from 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm. The party is hoping to mobilise the masses during its evening sessions.

The ‘foot march’ is also accompanied by a convoy of 59 containers, which are colour coded as per the availability of beds. The Congress leaders sleep in these containers, which are mounted on trucks. They camp on the roadsides, eat food made by the cooking staff and get clean laundry once every 3 days.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress leader dead
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
595,774FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com