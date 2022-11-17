A Delhi Court on Thursday gave a green signal to conduct a narco-analysis test, for lie detection, on Aftab Amin, accused of mercilessly strangulating and butchering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. As per reports, Aftab has also given consent for the Narco test.

Following various contradictions in Aftab’s statement in connection with Shraddha’s murder, the Delhi Police opted to conduct the narco test and approached the court for permission for the same.

According to sources, Aaftab Amin Poonawalla would not only be subjected to a narco test, but Delhi Police is also considering polygraph (lie detector) and brain-mapping tests on him. The results of these tests will not be admissible as evidence in court, but police will be allowed to use them to gain clarity on certain aspects of the case if they feel the accused is hiding something or lying.

Delhi court extends Aftab’s police custody by five days

Meanwhile, during the hearing, the court also extended Aftab’s police custody by five days. His five-day police detention ended on Thursday, after which the police requested an extension from the court. The cops reportedly told the court that certain important evidence was still missing and that Aftab needed to be remanded for a few more days. According to the reports, authorities are yet to locate the knife used by Aftab to execute the crime and Shradha Walkar’s mobile phone.

The police are now planning to take Aftab to Himachal Pradesh’s Parvati Valley, where the couple vacationed before moving to Delhi in May, for further investigation.

Speaking about the Delhi Police’s decision to conduct a narco test on the accused, the deceased Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas Madan said that Delhi Police realised that Aftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks the truth. So, they applied for the narco test. “I feel I’m about to get justice. If he has done the crime, he should be hanged. I always felt he was lying, I had told Mumbai and Delhi Police,” added Walkar.

The victim’s father further stated, “Aftab is clever and has erased the evidence in the last 5-6 months. So, Police will face a little difficulty in bringing out the truth. I won’t rest until Aftab is given a death sentence.”

Over 100 lawyers protest outside the court, demand death penalty for Shraddha Walkar’s murderer Aftab Amin

Aftab reportedly appeared before the Saket court via a video link at 4 PM. When it was revealed that the accused would be brought before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla, as many as 100 lawyers from Saket district courts gathered outside the court at around 3 PM and shouted slogans like “hang him, hang him”, “hang the killer of Shraddha”, and “hang such Love jihadis”, demanding the death penalty for the accused.

On November 15, Delhi Police went to Mehrauli forests with Aftab to collect evidence. During interrogation, he informed the police that after killing Shraddha on May 18, 2022, he chopped the dead body into 35 pieces and threw them one by one in the forest. It took him around 18 days to complete the task.

During Aftab’s police interrogation so far, police have learned that he chopped Shraddha’s dead body into 35 pieces and then threw those body parts around Delhi over the next 18 days. Aftab also revealed that he burnt his live-in partner Shraddha’s face after chopping her body into pieces, in order to hide her identity.