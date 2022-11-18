Friday, November 18, 2022
‘Honeytrapped’ driver working in India’s External Affairs Ministry arrested for passing confidential information to Pakistan

As per the reports, the accused used to work as a driver at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The man was reportedly honey-trapped by Pakistan's intelligence agency and a probe has been initiated.

OpIndia Staff
Ministry of External Affairs (Photo Credits: The Print/ Manisha Mondal )
In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and security agencies have apprehended a man for passing sensitive and confidential information to the ISI, the intelligence agency of Pakistan.

Citing sources, ANI reported that the accused used to work as a driver at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The man was reportedly honey-trapped by Pakistan’s intelligence agency. A probe has been initiated into the matter by the Delhi police.

This is, however, not the first time that such an incident has come to light.

Earlier in June this year, a contractual employee of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad was arrested for passing confidential defence information on India’s missile development to an alleged ISI operative in Pakistan through social media.

The 29-year-old accused, identified as Dukka Mallikarjuna Reddy alias Arjun Bittu was arrested from his residence in Triveni Nagar, Balapur, Hyderabad during a joint operation by the Special Operations Team, LB Nagar Zone, Rachakonda, and Balapur police on June 17.

The arrest was made under the supervision of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu, LB Nagar DCP Sunpreeth Singh, DCP (SOT) K Muralidhar and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Operations Team, Rachakonda.

Reddy was booked under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 (1) (C), 5 (3), 5 (1) (A) of Official Secret Act-1923 at Balapur Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. His two mobile phones, a SIM card, and a laptop were also seized by the authorities.

