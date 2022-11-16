On Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections of the United States and filed papers for the same.

Trump’s announcement comes days after the mid-term elections were held in the US. With Trump filing the 2024 White House bid paperwork, he becomes the first candidate from either the Republican or Democrat side to officially announce their candidacy.

JUST IN – Trump files forms to run for President of the United States in 2024. pic.twitter.com/9ahlDZYzn0 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 16, 2022

“America’s comeback begins right now,” the former president told his supporters gathered in an American flag-draped ballroom at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight,” Trump said, minutes before filing his official 2024 paperwork with the US election authority.

Former US President Donald Trump announces his bid for the 2024 presidency post



“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” he says pic.twitter.com/JQeTFHmVpR — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Trump’s early announcement for the presidential run is being seen as an attempt to gain support over other Republicans who seek to represent the party.

In recent months Trump has been hinting that he might run for the President post. In his address to a rally in Iowa, Trump had stated, “I will very, very probably do it again.”

Former US President is targeting a second term in office, according to CNN, after making a statement about two Republican governors, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, who could challenge his position as the party’s flag-bearer in the near future.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump stated, “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning.” Notably, Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to US Vice President Joe Biden.