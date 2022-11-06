Gujarat is one of the top five best-performing states in the central government’s department of school education’s Performance grading index. The index reviews school education at the district level.

On Thursday, the Performance Grading Index (PGI) was announced. The index revealed that Gujarat has emerged as one of the top five states in the PGI. The state has secured a 903 score in 2020-21, soaring from 884 last year. The BJP-ruled state has jumped the ladder from 8th to 5th position demonstrating the state government’s active participation in improving the quality of education in Gujarat.

Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab have secured 928 and Chandigarh achieved a 927 score in the PGI. Rajasthan got 903 and Andhra Pradesh 902. Interestingly, Delhi with its ‘best in the world’ education model ranked 8th with a score of 899.

According to the data, Gujarat’s performance has been consistently improving. In 2017-18, Gujarat had a score of 808, in 2018-19 it was 870 and in 2019-2020, the state scored 884.

The PGI framework consists of 1000 points distributed across 70 indicators divided into two categories: outcomes and governance management (GM). These categories are further subdivided into five domains: Learning Outcomes (LO), Access (A), Infrastructure and Facilities (IF), Equity (E), and Governance Process (GP).

Notably, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and the ‘best education minister’ in the world Manish Sisodia (who also is one the accused in the Delhi liquor excise policy scam case) have time and again boasted that the Delhi government’s education model is the best and Manish Sisodia should be conferred Bharat Ratna for ‘work’ in the field of education.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took a dig at the Delhi CM over the PGI report and Delhi’s ranking in it and alleged that Kejriwal only gets advertisements published and buys the media’s silence. “Kejriwal goes to Gujarat and talks about Delhi’s Education Model. Here is the latest Performance Grading Index report, which puts Gujarat ahead of Delhi, even though the former is a far bigger state. Kejriwal is a loser on all counts. All he does is give ads and buy media silence…”

Recently, a video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went viral on social media in which he was seen running away from a New Delhi Municipal Corporation meeting after Bharatiya Janata Party’s New Delhi General Secretary and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal confronted him about the AAP government’s claims about school development, which went viral on social media. Chahal cited an RTI request in which multiple questions were asked, one of which was whether Kejriwal used funds from his MLA quota for school development in NDMC. According to the RTI response, Kejriwal did not give even a single paisa from 2015-16 to 2021-22. CM Kejriwal who is also an ex-officio member of the NDMC instead of answering questions about developments of the schools, Kejriwal left the meeting.

Moreover, in response to the second question, it was revealed that CM Kejriwal did not speak to the parents of students studying in NDMC schools even once. The next question was whether Kejriwal had spoken with the teachers at these schools, and the answer was the same. CM Kejriwal did not meet with teachers from NDMC schools.

The answer to the fourth question revealed that CM Kejriwal had no discussions with officials about the development of NDMC schools. The following response revealed that the NDMC had sent a request to the Delhi government for the appointment of 298 teachers.

However, there was one more part of the question that sought information on whether Kejriwal took any action on the NDMC’s demand. There was no reply to that particular part of the question making it evident that the