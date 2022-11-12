Saturday, November 12, 2022
Updated:

Karnataka: ‘If Tanveer Seth installs statue of Tipu Sultan, will demolish it like Babri’, says Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik

Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Seth had said that he will install a statue of Tipu Sultan in Mysore or Srirangpattanam

OpIndia Staff
pramod muthalik
Pramod Muthalik said that he will contest the assembly elections. Image Source: Deccan Herald
4

On 11th November 2022, Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik said that if Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Seth installs a statue of Tipu Sultan then it will be demolished just like the Babri disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya. Pramod Muthalik gave this statement in response to the announcement of installing a statue of Tipu Sultan in Mysore or Srirangpattanam by Congress MLA Tanveer Seth.

Pramod Muthalik and his supporters and members of Sri Ram Sena cleansed the Idgah ground of Hubli with Goumutra on 11th November 2022 and celebrated the Kanakadasa Jayanti there. Pramod Muthalik addressed the public gathering after the Jayanti celebrations. Muthalik said that the Idgah ground was defiled during Tipu Jayanti celebrations. Therefore, it was cleaned before the Kanaka Jayanti celebrations.

According to reports, the Congress MLA Tanveer Seth had said in a public event, “The future generations will get to learn the truth about the history of our land. I will install a statue of Tipu Sultan although the installation of statues is prohibited in Islam.”

Replying to this jibe, Pramod Muthalik said, “If a statue of Tipu is installed, we will destroy it like we destroyed the Babri Masjid.” Muthalik questioned, “How you can install a statue of Tipu Sultan? It is an anti-religious statement according to Islam. So a fatwa should be issued against Seth. Muslims will hang Tanveer Seth for making such statements.”

Pramod Muthalik added, “India and Pakistan are separate countries on the basis of religion, and just as Pakistan is confined to Muslims, so India is a Hindu nation. We oppose the forced addition of the word ‘secular’ in the constitution of India.”

About celebrations of Tipu Sultan Jayanti, he said, “Tipu Jayanti was celebrated yesterday and the Idgah ground was defiled. So today we have done purification by sprinkling cow urine. BJP has given permission for the Tipu Jayanti celebration in order to stir up politics. Tipu was a fanatic, a Kannada traitor. It is not right to allow the Jayanti of such a traitor. The Corporation is following a dual policy on the issue of Tipu Jayanti.”

About contesting the assembly elections, Pramod Muthalik said, “I am going to contest in the upcoming elections. The three constituencies of Dakshina Kannada and North Karnataka have been thought of. I don’t need support from the BJP. BJP does not want people like us.” 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

