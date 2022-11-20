A man named Lokesh Shukla from Indore has been arrested for sending death threats to poet and former AAP leader Dr. Kumar Vishwas through emails. Shukla swore in the name of Shaheed Udham Singh that he will kill Dr. Vishwas for criticising Arvind Kejriwal and praising Lord Ram ‘too much’. Shukla is a supporter of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and he had sent several emails to Kumar Vishwas with the threats.

Ghaziabad City-2 SP Gyanendra Kumar Singh said that accused Lokesh Shukla was arrested at 3 AM from his house in Sudama Nahar in Indore in Madhya Pradesh by a police team from Indirapuram. Lokesh is also a poet. During questioning, he said that he was angry because Kumar Vishwas continues to criticise Arvind Kejriwal through public comments and poetry. He was also angry because Kumar Vishwas was showing too much devotion towards Lord Ram.

Indirapuram police station in-charge Devpal Singh Pundir said that Lokesh Shukla had sent the first threatening mail to Kavi Kumar Vishwas on 23 October. After this, for the next four-five days, he sent several threatening emails to the poet, swearing in the name of Shaheed Udham Singh that he will kill him.

After receiving a series of such emails, Kumar Vishwas’ office took the matter seriously and decided to approach the police. Accordingly, a complaint in this regard was filed at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad on 20th November 2022.

Informing about the complaint filed, Kumar Vishwas said in a Twitter post, “Now he and his accomplices don’t like me glorifying my Raghavendra Sarkar Lord Ram. They say “they’ll kill me.” All this is fine but tell your men not to abuse Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram. Do your work or else remember that the dynasty of Ravana is not left, then who are you Lavanasur?”. Although not named, Vishwas was referring to Arvind Kejriwal bby ‘he’.

अब उन्हें और उनके चिंटुओं मेरे द्वारा मेरे राघवेंद्र सरकार राम का महिमामंडन करना पसंद नहीं।कह रहे हैं “मार देगें” 😲 ये सब ठीक है पर अपने चिंटुओं को बोलो मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम को गाली न बकें। अपना काम करो नहीं तो याद रखो रावण तक का वंश नहीं बचा ,तुम ऐसे कौन लवणासुर हो ?😊 pic.twitter.com/rZKdvYZce0 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) November 20, 2022

Attached with this tweet is the complaint letter submitted by the former AAP leader’s manager to the officer of the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad. The letter mentions, “I, Praveen Pandey, am the manager of Dr. Kumar Vishwas. For the past few days, a person is continuously threatening Dr. Kumar Vishwas through e-mail. The e-mailer has given a warning in this email not to glorify Lord Ram, giving very derogatory, dirty, and obscene abuses to Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram.”

It is further mentioned in this letter, “The person who threatened has also warned Dr. Kumar Vishwas not to comment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, describing him as better than Kumar Vishwas (Arvind Kejriwal is better, did good to the poor, made government schools better, etc.). In his recent mail, the person threatening Dr. Kumar Vishwas openly said I swear on Shaheed Udham Singh that I will kill you.”

The complaint letter concluded by saying, “Kumar Vishwas’s office has also informed the security agency provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs about the whole incident and mail. Since he frequently travels across the country for public events, all the emails are being made available to you with this letter for security and information purposes. Please take serious note of this whole episode.”

It is notable that poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas has grown differences with his former colleague and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the past few years. He had criticized the AAP convenor during the Punjab assembly elections in February 2022. He is known for his performances in various literature festivals where he recites poetry and his uniquely designed show Apne Apne Ram in which he describes and explains various facets of the life of Lord Ram.