On November 28, a group of Muslim clerics announced a ban on dancing, playing loud music and display of fireworks during Islamic weddings in the Nirsa block of district Dhanbad, Jharkhand. According to the clerics, such practices are un-Islamic, and anyone violating the ban would be fined.

Sibilibadi Jama Masjid’s head Imam Maulana Masud Akhtar said in a statement that the ban would begin from December 2. He said, “We unanimously decided that Nikah (marriage) would be solemnised according to Islamic religion and there would be no dance, DJ music playing and fireworks display. Those who will violate the order will be fined Rs 5,100.”

He added, “Such practices are not permitted in Islam. These also cause inconvenience to people.” Akhtar chaired the meeting during which the decision to ban such practices was announced. Furthermore, it was decided that the marriage has to be solemnised before 11 PM as the time after that is not considered “auspicious”. He said, “If anyone tries to perform the Nikah after 11 PM will also be slapped with a fine. The violator of the norm will have to tender a written apology too.”

Previous diktats against music and celebrations

This is not the first time Muslim clerics have banned celebrations during Nikah. In June 2021, a committee of village clerics and scholars of Raz -e-Muhammad Mustafa of Khempur village at Swar Tehsil in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, announced that a Nikah would not be solemnised if the ceremonies include fireworks, DJ, dance and dowry. The resolution was adopted during the committee’s meeting. They announced after the Friday prayers to inform the Muslims in the area.

In March 2021, it was reported that a fatwa was issued by a senior mufti of the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat in Bareilly, which said that it was against Shariat for males and females to eat food together at weddings. The fatwa said that organisers should maintain a difference between mahram (close relatives) and non-mahrams. It also noted that DJs, music, dance and fireworks during wedding ceremonies are un-Islamic.

In April 2021, Markazi Sunni Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Mirzapur, announced that they would not solemnise Muslim marriages of music, dance and DJ were part of the ceremonies as they are un-Islamic. The body also restrained Muslims from demanding dowry. Mufti Abdul Khalik said, “A movement has started in Mirzapur against dowry seekers and those who eat while standing up.”