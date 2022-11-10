Thursday, November 10, 2022
Joe Biden says Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries ‘worth looking into’, days after Musk asked people to vote Republican

This comes days after Musk appealed to the US public to vote for Republican candidates during the recently held 2022 mid-term elections. 

OpIndia Staff
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden
Image Source: Reuter/Bloomberg
US President and Democrat leader Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the relationships of the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk with foreign countries are worthy of being ‘looked into’. This comes days after Musk appealed to the US public to vote for Republican candidates during the recently held 2022 mid-term elections. 

Joe Biden was at a White House press conference when he was asked, “Do you think Elon Musk poses a threat to U.S. national security? Should the US, using the tools you have, investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, including the Saudis?”

Although Joe Biden told the media that Musk’s cooperation with other countries is “worthy of being looked at.” He did, however, clarify that he was not implying Musk had done anything inappropriate.

“I’m not saying whether or not he’s doing anything inappropriate. I’m suggesting that it’s worth being looked at. That’s all I have to say,” Biden added.

Notably, Elon Musk has openly supported the Republican candidates in a recent tweet. “To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk tweeted on Monday ahead of the polls.

Further, Musk added, “To be clear, my historical party affiliation has been Independent, with an actual voting history of entirely Democrat until this year.”

In another tweet, he added, ”Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who decide who’s in charge!” 

Notably, the friction between Elon Musk and Joe Biden is not new and the former has criticized Biden on multiple occasions. Musk has accused President Biden of ignoring Tesla, despite its success, and instead supporting legacy automakers and their unions. He even called Biden a ‘damp sock puppet in a human form’.

Elon Musk recently also proposed holding UN-supervised referendums in Ukraine to decide whether certain regions of the country should join Russia, in sharp contrast to the official US position on Ukraine. He also stated that Ukraine should hand over Crimea to Russia and then remain “neutral,” rather than aligning with either NATO or Russia.

While Musk received praise from Kremlin officials, he was chastised by many others, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Searched termsElon Musk Saudi
