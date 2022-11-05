Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeEditor's picksEntitled Indian 'journalist' wants Rishi Sunak to find her lost wallet in London, gets...
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Entitled Indian ‘journalist’ wants Rishi Sunak to find her lost wallet in London, gets ridiculed for her missing sense of reality: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff
Entitled Indian 'journalist' wants Rishi Sunak to find her lost wallet in London, netizens ridicule her missing sense of reality
Sakshi Joshi, Rishi Sunak, images via Starsunfolded and Getty Images
7

On Friday (November 4), social media users slammed an entitled Indian ‘journalist’ for expecting the UK’s new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to take cognisance of her stolen wallet.

In a tweet, ‘journalist’ Sakshi Joshi claimed, “This is extremely shocking. I landed in London & first day pickpocketed on the busiest & supposedly posh Oxford Street. It’s been 20 hrs now. Have filed a complaint with London’s Metropolitan Police but no response.”

She then went a step further and tagged the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sakshi Joshi

“My wallet was pickpocketed from my bag at the busiest hour on 3rd Nov, 7.30 pm. It has cash, a forex card, my credit card, debit card, Aadhaar, PAN, Driving Licence, everything gone. And my country’s High Commission hasn’t responded. Metropolitan Police doesn’t care. This is London for you,” she brazened it out.

The entitled ‘journalist’ assumed that the police investigation in London would be expedited on account of her influence in leftist circles in India. The archived version of her tweets can be accessed here.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sakshi Joshi

Social media users mock Sakshi Joshi

Netizens were visibly surprised at Sakshi Joshi’s sense of entitlement. As such, they mocked her for being out of touch with the struggles of the real world.

“Are you serious? You are tagging PM of UK for pickpocket thing?” asked one Prapti.

Another Twitter user (@SaffronQueen_) inquired, “You’re tagging the PM of the UK & Mayor of London for this? I’m sure the police will conduct a full investigation…….Chill it’s been 20 hrs, not 20 months! Oh & a quick question- Are you sure you didn’t drop ur wallet in the parking lot?””

One Twitter user tried to instil a sense of reality in Sakshi Joshi. She wrote, “What do you expect Rishi Sunak to do? Seriously? You filed a complaint now wait! The police have far more pressing things to be investigating!!! Jeez!”

“I’m extremely shocked you haven’t tagged UN Secretary and US president yet! Super shocked that you haven’t asked King Charles about it! Shocking!!”, mocked one Preetam Rao.

One Guru Samy also took potshots at the leftist journalist. Given that the ecosystem consistently demands the resignation of PM Modi over trivial things, he said that Rishi Sunak too must resign for failing to recover Joshi’s lost wallet.

A Twitter user, Devi Prasad Rao, exclaimed, “OMG, after Rishi & Sajid received you at the airport, where did they drop you? Why wasn’t the High Commission providing you (with) 24X7 armed bodyguards? This is an unmitigated disaster! Apart from Modi, which other world leaders should resign?”

Opindia had earlier reported how Sakshi Joshi had spread disinformation to cast aspersions on the Modi government and tried to downplay the sins of the Covid-19 superspreader, Tablighi Jamaat.

Last year, she had asked election strategist Prashant Kishor about the incumbent West Bengal CM’s toilet routine and seemed to be in awe of Mamata Banerjee for her ability to control her bladder.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Billionaire making efforts to comply with the law’: Attorney who sued Twitter after Elon Musk started laying off employees

OpIndia Staff -

ED arrests Abbas Ansari, son of former BSP MLA ‘Don’ Mukhtar Ansari, was grilled for 9 hours in a money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -

Imran Khan declares himself ‘Mujibur 2.0’, compares ongoing situation in Pakistan to 1971 when Bangladesh was created, Pak Army cries ‘defamation’

OpIndia Staff -

‘We are ready to deliver oil’: Iranian ambassador to India Dr Iraj Elahi says Iran is ready to ‘increase economic ties with India’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Almost justified arrest’: Indian Express publishes editorial condemning action against Arnab Goswami after 2 years, Republic TV lashes out

OpIndia Staff -

Twitter fires almost all employees in India, major layoffs in the marketing, communications and engineering teams

OpIndia Staff -

‘Forcibly entered into the temple-like body of the girl’: UP POCSO Court awards death sentence to ‘vampires’ Haleem and Rizwan for the brutal rape...

OpIndia Staff -

Meet former journalist Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat assembly elections

Pallav -

‘Proceeds of crime used for riots’: Court frames charges against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goel transferred days after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged paying ₹10 crore to AAP minister for protection in the prison

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
594,711FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com