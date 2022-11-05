On Friday (November 4), social media users slammed an entitled Indian ‘journalist’ for expecting the UK’s new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to take cognisance of her stolen wallet.

In a tweet, ‘journalist’ Sakshi Joshi claimed, “This is extremely shocking. I landed in London & first day pickpocketed on the busiest & supposedly posh Oxford Street. It’s been 20 hrs now. Have filed a complaint with London’s Metropolitan Police but no response.”

She then went a step further and tagged the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“My wallet was pickpocketed from my bag at the busiest hour on 3rd Nov, 7.30 pm. It has cash, a forex card, my credit card, debit card, Aadhaar, PAN, Driving Licence, everything gone. And my country’s High Commission hasn’t responded. Metropolitan Police doesn’t care. This is London for you,” she brazened it out.

The entitled ‘journalist’ assumed that the police investigation in London would be expedited on account of her influence in leftist circles in India. The archived version of her tweets can be accessed here.

Social media users mock Sakshi Joshi

Netizens were visibly surprised at Sakshi Joshi’s sense of entitlement. As such, they mocked her for being out of touch with the struggles of the real world.

“Are you serious? You are tagging PM of UK for pickpocket thing?” asked one Prapti.

Another Twitter user (@SaffronQueen_) inquired, “You’re tagging the PM of the UK & Mayor of London for this? I’m sure the police will conduct a full investigation…….Chill it’s been 20 hrs, not 20 months! Oh & a quick question- Are you sure you didn’t drop ur wallet in the parking lot?””

One Twitter user tried to instil a sense of reality in Sakshi Joshi. She wrote, “What do you expect Rishi Sunak to do? Seriously? You filed a complaint now wait! The police have far more pressing things to be investigating!!! Jeez!”

“I’m extremely shocked you haven’t tagged UN Secretary and US president yet! Super shocked that you haven’t asked King Charles about it! Shocking!!”, mocked one Preetam Rao.

One Guru Samy also took potshots at the leftist journalist. Given that the ecosystem consistently demands the resignation of PM Modi over trivial things, he said that Rishi Sunak too must resign for failing to recover Joshi’s lost wallet.

A Twitter user, Devi Prasad Rao, exclaimed, “OMG, after Rishi & Sajid received you at the airport, where did they drop you? Why wasn’t the High Commission providing you (with) 24X7 armed bodyguards? This is an unmitigated disaster! Apart from Modi, which other world leaders should resign?”

Opindia had earlier reported how Sakshi Joshi had spread disinformation to cast aspersions on the Modi government and tried to downplay the sins of the Covid-19 superspreader, Tablighi Jamaat.

Last year, she had asked election strategist Prashant Kishor about the incumbent West Bengal CM’s toilet routine and seemed to be in awe of Mamata Banerjee for her ability to control her bladder.