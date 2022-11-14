Varanasi: 3 suspects held ahead of key verdict in Gyanvapi case

According to media sources, three suspects were detained in Varanasi before today’s crucial verdict in the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishvanath case. On Monday, a Varanasi court will decide on the Hindu side’s petition for permission to worship the Shivling found within the Gyanvapi disputed structure’s Wuzukhana.

As per a report by Times Now, two of the detained three have been identified as Muslims wearing green towels on their necks, as per reports. All three suspects were attempting to enter the Kashi Vishvanath temple when they were discovered to be suspicious by officials, who stopped them and took them into custody for further investigation following primary questioning. Notably, the entry of Muslims is barred inside the Kashi Vishvanath temple.

The 3 suspects are from Giridih, Jharkhand.

Ahead of a crucial hearing in the Gyanvapi case today, three suspects have been arrested by the Police near Kashi.



As revealed by the suspects in basic questioning, they were on their way to Delhi and stopped in Varanasi to spend some time roaming around. Following the incident, security has been tightened in the area considering the verdict in the Gyanvapi case to be pronounced by the Varanasi district court.

Today, a Varanasi fast-track court will give a ruling on a petition asking for permission to worship the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi complex. The matter was postponed by the court until November 14 during the most recent hearing on November 8.

The court will decide whether to grant the Hindu side’s demands, which include allowing the Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar prayer to begin right away, handing the entire Gyanvapi complex to Hindus, and banning Muslims from accessing the Gyanvapi complex.

A Shivling was discovered inside the Wuzukhana of the mosque compound on May 16, 2022, during a survey by the court-appointed panel. The Hindu side said that this was major proof that the mosque was erected by razing Lord Vishweshwar’s temple in Kashi.

The Muslim side, on the other hand, stated that the object was a fountain that was no longer in use. On the same day, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued an order sealing the disputed location in the complex in response to a plea filed by the Hindu side’s attorney Vishnu Shankar Jain.

The Supreme Court extended its earlier directive to protect the region where the Shivling was found during the court-mandated survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex on November 11.

The Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case has been heated, with the primary lawsuit demanding the right to pray at the Gyanvapi Complex site. In this case, five female Hindu petitioners argued that the structure is a part of the temple.