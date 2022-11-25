Madhya Pradesh: BJP posts video, says ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Khargone, Congress claims video doctored

On Friday, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced another controversy after a video appeared on social media showing ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans being raised in the rally in the Khargone area of Madhya Pradesh. BJP’s Amit Malviya posted a video on November 25 and alleged that pro-Pakistani slogans were being raised at the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat “Jodo” Yatra, “Pakistan Zindabad” (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress’s truth,” Malviya tweeted.

He also shared the screenshot of the video posted by the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh and said that the post was later deleted by MP Congress after they realized that pro-Pakistani slogans were being yelled at the Yatra. The video showed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walking with the party supporters, including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath also joined the Yatra with Rahul Gandhi in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh responded to the allegations put forth by Malviya and said that the video was doctored. “A video doctored by the Dirty Tricks Department of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the highly successful Bharat Jodo Yatra. We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback,” he tweeted.

According to the reports, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra, and their son Rehan were also seen walking with Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the yatra in Madhya Pradesh. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state of Madhya Pradesh on November 23 after completing 14 days of the journey in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the BJP had alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was being stage-managed and that the actors in the state were being offered money to be a part of the rally. Nitish Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane had posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp forward message in which actors were being asked to join the yatra according to their convenience for which they would be given the best possible pay.

Nitish Rane shared the message saying, “so the Rahul Gandhi Yatra is stage managed… This is a proof of how actors are being paid to come and walk with him… Sab Golmaal hai bhai…”.

After finishing its Maharashtra leg, the yatra reached the BJP-controlled state of Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from the Burhanpur district. Before entering Rajasthan, it is slated to travel 380 kilometers in 12 days through the Malwa-Nimar area of Madhya Pradesh. The yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 4.