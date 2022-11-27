21-year-old Manipuri woman goes missing in Karnataka, police complaint filed against Md Iquebal

On November 24, a 21-year-old woman from district Thoubal, Manipur, identified as Brahmacharimayum Jerish Devi, allegedly went missing. As per a post shared by the Facebook page Naga Hills on behalf of Bangalore Manipur Students’ Association (BMSA), the woman came in contact with a person named Mohammad Boboi alias Mohammad Iquebal from Karnataka a few months back.

The missing report suggests that Jerish came in contact with Iquebal via Facebook, who claimed to be an employee at a private company in Bangalore. After a few months of chatting on social media, Iquebal allegedly booked a flight ticket for Jerish so that she could travel to meet him. On November 24, she left home without informing her family from Imphal to meet Iquebal in Mumbai.

Since that day, the Jerish’s parents have been unable to get in touch with her as her number is unreachable. Her location was last traced near AFS Hajra Palace Marriage Hall, Dharwad, Karnataka, on November 25. Complaints in the matter have been registered at Thoubal Police Station and Dharwad Police station for missing persons/kidnapping.

The missing person report read, “We have received a missing and kidnap report of one of our sister B Jerish Devi from Wangjing sk leikai, Thoubal District, Manipur by Md Iquebal. It has said that the girl meet the boy (Md Boboi alias Iquebal) on Facebook few months back. The boy claimed to be a private employees working in Bangalore. The girl travel from Imphal to Mumbai to meet the boy without her parents concerned, since the boy booked a flight ticket for the girl of November 24 2022. Since that day, the parents aren’t in contact with the girl as her number is unreachable and switch off. An FIR has registered to the Thoubal Police Station, and Dharwad Police Station under missing and kidnapped report. The last location was tracked near AFS Hajra Palace Marriage Hall, Dharwad, Karnataka by the police on November 25 2022. So, we request any Manipuri in Dharwad to help find the girl. If anyone has seen the girl on a roadside, railway station or any areas, please report to the nearby police station or contact to our helpline number-6009345869. (sic)”

OpIndia is trying to get in touch with BMSA, Thoubal Police Station and Dharwad Police Station to confirm the details. We will update the report accordingly.