After the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi, a similar live-in relationship case has come to light from Ahmedabad in which Nasir Hussain, along with his friends, gang-raped a Hindu girl who stayed with him in a live-in relationship.

According to reports, the girl, who was working in a spa in the Vastrapur area, was frequently approached by a young man for a spa. He identified himself as a Hindu named Sameer Prajapati. He later started stalking the girl and also befriended her over time.

Later, Nasir Hussain Ghanchi took the girl into confidence and convinced her to move into a live-in relationship with him. After this, he took the girl’s Aadhaar card and rented a flat on Anandnagar Road, and there, both of them stayed in a live-in relationship.

In the meantime, Nasir quit his job and continued to have physical relations with the girl repeatedly. In the meantime, he also took videos of the girl so that she would not inform anyone about it. Apart from this, Nasir also demanded Rs 5 lakh from her for not making the videos viral. After this, the whole matter came to light when the girl – fed up with the torture – tried to commit suicide.

Narrating the pains she suffered, the victim girl said that once Nasir had brought two of his friends to the flat with him and tied a bandage over her eyes and the trio gang-raped her together.

Nasir’s wife and brother-in-law were also involved in this love jihad

After the police complaint, the investigation revealed that Nasir’s wife, his sister-in-law, and his brother-in-law were also involved in the entire crime. All of them together executed the plan to extort money from the girl.

At present, the police have arrested Nasir, his wife, and his brother-in-law. A case under sections of rape and love jihad has been registered at the Vastrapur police station in this regard. In addition, the case has been handed over to the SC-ST cell. Police are now on the lookout for two of Nasir’s friends who raped the victim girl.

In recent times, many cases of love-jihad and violence in live-in are coming out from all over the country, in which Muslim youths are committing atrocities with Hindu girls.