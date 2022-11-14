The law and order situation in Punjab has been steadily deteriorating in recent times, as seen by a slew of crimes committed throughout the state. A fresh incident has been reported in Jalandhar’s Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar, where drunk hooligans created a ruckus during a Jagrata on Sunday. Several women were injured as a result of the subsequent violence by the hooligans. Following the violence, there has been tension in the area, necessitating a heavy police presence.

According to sources, the drunkards arrived at the jagrata and got into an argument with the organisers. The people in the jagrata tried to drive them away so that they wouldn’t ruin the jagrata, but after a while, they returned and abused and assaulted the people sitting in the pandal with kirpans.

In Jalandhar,Punjab Mata's Jagrata was attacked by radicals with ‘Kirpan’. Some of the Hindu women got hurt during the attack.



Law & system has become a joke in the state, especially when incidents are happening in presence of police. pic.twitter.com/Z3koumuJ5X — Āryā_Anvikṣā (@Arya_Anviksha_) November 13, 2022

According to those who arranged the jagrata, the hooligans arrived armed with kirpans and created trouble at the function. They attacked individuals listening to bhajans in the jagrata, but the victims managed to flee and preserve their lives. Several women attending the jagrata were also injured in this unprovoked attack. The young men were so drunk that they even hurled kirpans at the sacred flame. The hooligans then left the spot after some time.

Neither the police care to act on time & nor do the radicals have fear of the police anymore. Carelessness & such a nonserious attitude of the police has led to attacks on Hindus.



Will any politicians speak on this beadbi? pic.twitter.com/ZGoPhobrwP — Āryā_Anvikṣā (@Arya_Anviksha_) November 13, 2022

Following a complaint, Police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The police then got the jagrata to resume and promised the organisers that they will catch the hooligans soon.

Deterioration of law and order in Punjab

Notably, the state’s law and order situation has been steadily deteriorating since Aam Aadmi Party came to power early in 2022. After AAP won a landslide victory in Punjab, annihilating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, the state has seen a spike in murders, with even famous Kabaddi players and world-famous singers not immune to the violence, videos of open drug sales in the state have also gone viral, and the state has even witnessed communal violence after so many years.

Very recently, Hindu leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar. Suri was shot numerous times in broad daylight on November 4 in Amritsar, in the presence of police. When the attackers fired Suri from the crowd, he was demonstrating outside a temple in Amritsar.

Also, flower petals were showered on Sandeep Singh, the suspected killer of Shiv Sena Taksali leader Sudhir Suri, outside the court as he was being driven there in a police van. Sandeep Singh was produced in court on Saturday after his 7-day police remand expired. The court extended the police custody for three more days after hearing the matter.

Just recently, a couple was brutally murdered in Ludhiana while their daughter could hear their shrieks. These are hardly isolated cases in Punjab over the last 2 months as criminals are getting more and more brazen, and openly executing their activities.