8 ways in which Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar have done BJP and Hindus, in general, a huge favour

It is a widely held belief among most observers that clown Prince Rahul Gandhi is a gift that keeps on giving. His ridiculous gaffes, quickly licked clean by the army of corrupt media servants and fake intellectuals borrowed from the leftist ummah, are legion. They may be scrubbed clean from the “fearlessly independent” media that operates out of his servant quarters, but still reach us thanks to social room and leave us smiling and shaking our heads.

But then when he talks serious stuff, he really starts gifting votes to BJP like a billionaire philanthropist. To give but one example from his “yatra”, his walking together with a man who butchered a calf in the middle of the street. An act termed barbaric by his own party obviously doesn’t mean Rahul disassociates with the barbarian. Why? He is now a full-time soldier in the Stalinist left’s pogrom on Hinduism.

His recent comment on Savarkar has done BJP and Hindus in general, a huge favour.

It keeps Savarkar in the news. Many youngsters even now simply don’t know him, thanks to CONLEFT’s control over what passes for history in India. And today’s young seek multiple sources – not necessarily narratives curated by the Politburo mass murderers and presented via their “eminent historian” coolies. Veer Savarkar was way ahead of his time, and his message will resonate with today’s young Hindus. He was beyond caste and advocated some things considered radical even today. As Prof Abhishek Banerji points out, that is exactly why the left fears him. Their divide-and-conquer strategy fails when Savarkar is better understood. You often come across media servants of the dynasty in the media, asking us why we are talking about Nehru and his failures in 2022. Well coolies, now your paymaster has legitimised it. As long as Rahul Gandhi talks about Veer Savarkar, there is as much, if not more logic in questioning Nehru and his disastrous policies we are still paying a price for. After all, Nehru and his family ran this country for decades, not Savarkar or his children. Rahul has also made it clear that he simply regurgitates nonsense fed to him by peddlers of Stalinist fringe leftist ideologies that have infiltrated his inner circle. He has zero understanding of facts. For example, his talks about signing off letters as “your most obedient servant”. That is the direct attack on Mahatma Gandhi as many have pointed out! I think it is a matter of time before someone fishes out a letter signed by his own family that is equally “obedient”. A lot of history has been blacked out from our books and memory by Stalinist leftists and fake historians who had an unwritten “you loot and plunder, live comfy lives, we sing your praise and bury facts. Just let us help ourselves to state funds and pursue our pogrom on Hinduism” agreement with the fascist dynasty. A good example is the apology letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru’s father Motilal to get his beloved son out of prison after barely a few days in a comfy room, not Andaman. Like all other unpleasant truths, this was buried. Historian Vikram Sampath brought it out. Now Rahul has given a million reasons for everyone in the right, to keep raking it up. That and the supposedly ‘platonic’ friendships that JLN formed with some of our colonisers. In a way, this is sad, because we should be looking at the good things done by historical personalities, even Nehru and leave their odd failings aside. Stalinist rapist butcher left propaganda ecosystem has never anyway obeyed this basic rule of decency. By throwing stones from a glass house, Rahul has made things worse. It also defies logic that colonial Britain punished its “obedient servant” to a harsh prison term in the Andamans, something it never did for Nehru who was supposedly opposing them! Again, this is something @Befittingfacts has rightly pointed out in SM and will surely become viral. Such comments will have absolutely no reason to be around if Rahul had not opened his mouth.

Thanks Rahul Gandhi!