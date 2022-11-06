There is an ongoing war of words between Bollywood actresses Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra. Since Sawant came out in support of Me Too accused Sajid Khan and Raj Kundra, Chopra has been hitting out at her on social media and in front of the paparazzi. On November 5, Sawant filed a complaint against Chopra for making derogatory remarks.

A few days ago, Chopra made fun of Rakhi by mimicking her in front of cameras. She made several personal allegations against Sawant. A complaint against Chopra was filed by Sawant at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. Speaking to the media, Sawant said her personal life was affected following Sherlyn’s remarks as her boyfriend started questioning her.

Sherlyn had claimed Sawant has 10 boyfriends. Sawant said, “I am really sad to say that due to the comments made by her about me there has been turmoil in my life. Because of her, my recent boyfriend has asked me ‘whether there is any truth in what Sherlyn is saying’, do I have 10 boyfriends’. She just came and said whatever she wanted to in the media and now I have to pay for it.” Sawant also claimed that Sherlyn “blackmails powerful men for money”. She also claimed some men even committed suicide because of the blackmailing. Sawant further claimed she also has proof of the allegations she raised against Chopta.

Rakhi Sawant came in support of Sajid Khan

On October 14, it was reported that Rakhi Sawant came out in support of Me Too accused Sajid Khan. In a statement, Sawant said it has been four years since accusations were made against Khan but none of them was proven. Sajid, who is currently a contestant in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 16, was accused of harassing actresses, models and female journalists. After he entered the Bigg Boss house, several women including Sherlyn, and actresses including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi came out and targeted the channel and makers of the show for giving a platform to Sajid.

At that time, Sawant said, “Even if the world is against Sajid, I will support him as accusations against him have not been proven. For the past four years, he did not do a single film and was in depression. God has sent me to help the innocent. If someone is guilty and the court convicts him, then I will not spare him.” Hitting out at the women who accused Sajid, Sawant said, “No girl should ever go through this ordeal. The women who have accused Sajid of the wrongdoings, you should see their backgrounds.”

In a video on Instagram, she urged everyone to leave Sajid alone otherwise he might commit suicide if he keeps getting targeted like this.

Sherlyn hit out on Sawant

Irked by the support extended by Sawant for Sajid Khan, Sherlyn not only released several videos on Instagram but also spoke to the media on multiple occasions. On November 4, videos of Sherlyn went viral on social media where she was speaking to the paparazzi. She hit out at Sawant and called her ‘dimag se paidal’ (brainless).

Sherlyn alleged Sawant changes her boyfriends every 3-4 months and changes husband every six months.

She said, “Do we question her why she does all that? No, because it is her personal life.” She also alleged Sawant is bald and uses wig and hair extensions to hide baldness.