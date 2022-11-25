Two days after Richa Chadha mocked the 20 soldiers, who were killed in action during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), news portals from Pakistan have extended support to the Bollywood actress.

On Friday (November 25), Pakistan’s HUM News wrote a propaganda piece wherein it hailed Chadha for ‘showing the mirror’ to the Indian army about its assertion of taking control of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Extremist Hindus were so enraged by the actress’s candidness that the actress started receiving threats,” the Pakistani media outlet reported. It further claimed that the Indian army “faced a severe defeat” at the hands of the Chinese Army in the disputed area of ​​Ladakh.

بھارتی فوج کو آئینہ دکھانے پر بالی ووڈ اداکارہ انتہاپسندوں کے نشانے پر آگئیں، اکشے کمار نے بھی ٹوئٹ کر دی

https://t.co/arvADxXlwS — HUM News (@humnewspakistan) November 25, 2022

It is notable that back in June 2020, Indian soldiers had a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Several Chinese soldiers also died in the clash that lasted for hours but China never disclosed the exact number of soldiers it lost in the fight.

Richa Chadha had mocked the death of the Indian soldiers in Galwan as a supposed ‘testimony’ of the Indian army’s lack of might in dealing with Pakistan, a move that is now being applauded by the likes of Hum News.

Congress leaders, The Wire journalists among other left-leaning ‘liberals’ voice their support for Richa Chadha

Meanwhile, Congress leader Nagma Morarji has also come out in support of the controversial tweet of Richa Chadha. This is despite the fact that the actress had apologised and deleted her tweet. interestingly, Morarji has a Twitter DP with Congress scion Rahul Gandhi.

What is “Quiet Right”, you nut case??!! Did you even go to school??🤦🤦@nagma_morarji pic.twitter.com/0D8NPYnWqV — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 25, 2022

The likes of Arfa Khanum Sherwani, associated with the leftist propaganda outlet The Wire did not leave behind in demonising actor Akshay Kumar, for criticising the controversial tweet of Richa Chadha.

Asking questions is the greatest act of patriotism. Sucking up to the government is cowardice. Akshay Kumar, shame on you for unleashing a fascist troll army on Richa Chaddha,” the ‘journalist’ went on to falsely equate an anti-army tweet with an anti-government tweet.

Asking questions is the greatest act of patriotism. Sucking up to the government is cowardice. @akshaykumar Shame on you for unleashing fascist troll army on Richa Chaddha. — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) November 25, 2022

Rohini Singh, a ‘journalist’ with The Wire, a far-left publication founded by American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan, tweeted, “Has Akshay Kumar given up his Canadian passport and become an Indian citizen yet?”

Source: Twitter

Opindia had earlier reported how left-liberals were hurling abuses at the Modi government and seeking refuge in the uninformed comments of foreigners including singer Rihanna, former porn star Mia Khalifa and even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on India’s farm laws.

The same ecosystem was seen abusing Kumar for holding ‘Canadian citizenship.’ In the absence of any legitimate criticism, they suggested that he should not hold any opinion on the Indian army for the virtue of being a citizen of another country.

In a tweet on Thursday (November 24), the actor said, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (We exist because they exist).”