On Thursday (November 24), Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar criticised fellow actress Richa Chadha for mocking the 20 soldiers, who were killed in action during the Galwan Valley clash of 2020 with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

While responding to her objectionable tweet, Kumar wrote, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (We exist because they exist).”

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Soon after the cabal of left-liberals descended on his Twitter timeline and abused him for holding ‘Canadian citizenship.’ In the absence of any legitimate criticism, the usual suspects suggested that he should not hold any opinion on the Indian army for the virtue of being a citizen of another country.

Rohini Singh, a ‘journalist’ with The Wire, a far-left publication who is founded by American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan, tweeted, “Has Akshay Kumar given up his Canadian passport and become an Indian citizen yet?”

Source: Twitter

Saba Naqvi, who was in the news for mocking Shivling discovered at the Gyanvapi site, took a dig at Akshay Kumar tweeting: “In solidarity with Indian citizen @RichaChadha. No time for Canadians”

Source: Twitter

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress Sevadal tweeted, “Some people left Indian Passport to attain citizenship in Canada, are actually giving lessons on patriotism. Seriously!”

Some people left Indian Passport to attain citizenship in Canada, are actually giving lessons on patriotism. Seriously!



Modi ji disrespected the martyrs of Galvan by saying that “Na koi Ghusa tha, No kisi ne hamari kisi post par kabja kiya hua hai” — Maharashtra Congress Sevadal (@SevadalMH) November 24, 2022

We are very proud of our armed forces- it’s our current govt which seems hell-bent on insulting them by consistently lying about China. Anyway, why is a Canadian citizen worried about our internal matters?” wrote one Ajay Kamath.

We are very proud of our armed forces- it’s our current govt which seems hell bent on insulting them by consistently lying about China. Anyway why is a Canadian citizen worried about our internal matters? — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) November 25, 2022

Political activist, Rajeev Dhyanu, labelled the Bollywood actor as ‘Canada Kumar’ and claimed that he wasn’t hurt seeing the dead bodies of the soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley.

गलवान में शहीद हुए जवानों के शव देखकर तुम हर्ट नहीं हुए थे कनाडा कुमार? — Rajeev Dhyani•राजीव•راجیو•ਰਾਜੀਵ•রাজীব•రాజీవ్ (@rajeevdhyani) November 24, 2022

Former Amnesty India head who is now under scrutiny in an FCRA case, Aakar Patel, remarked, “Foreign agent stay out of this.”

foreign agent stay out of this — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) November 24, 2022

‘Columnist’ Jas Oberoi asked, “Has Indian army started to serve Canadian citizens too?”

Has Indian army started to serve Canadian citizens too? — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) November 24, 2022

“Thats our armed forces and not your Canada’s,” wrote a popular liberal troll account.

Thats our armed forces and not your Canada’s — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) November 24, 2022

As left-liberals attack Akshay Kumar, here’s how they had gone gaga over foreigners Rihanna, Justin Trudeau for their uninformed comments on farm laws

It must be mentioned that the same coterie of left-liberals was hurling abuses at the Modi government and seeking refuge in the uninformed comments of foreigners including singer Rihanna, former porn star Mia Khalifa and even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In December 2020, Trudeau commented about India’s anti-farm law protests, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognizing the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning. And we all are very worried about family and friends; I know that’s a reality for many of you.”

“Let me remind you. Canada will always be ready to defend the right to peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we reached out to multiple means directly to Indian authorities to highlight our concerns,” he had added.

In February 2021, Rihanna also shared an article by CNN titled, “India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.” In a tweet, she had asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” Later, it came to light that she was paid $2.5 million for the PR exercise/

Thereafter, Greta Thunberg and ex-porn star Mia Khalifa jumped on the bandwagon as well. The entire game fell apart when Thunberg inadvertently shared the sinister designs on social media.

The toolkit revealed that the campaign has been underway since at least November 2020 and there were plans to peddle propaganda on the 23rd of January and Republic Day, both very significant days for the country.

How the attack against Kumar is an attempt to salvage the political capital of Richa Chadha

Until yesterday, the mood among the left-liberal cabal was dreary and depressing, given that Richa Chadha, one of their fiercest cheerleaders among the Bollywood actors, was at the centre of a raging controversy over her Galwan jibe. After Akshay Kumar extended his support to the army and called out Chadha’s perverse behaviour, the restive left-liberal coterie went into overdrive to attack Kumar over his nationality to paint Chadha as a victim and deflect criticism from her disparaging tweet against the Indian Army.

While they take potshots at Akshay Kumar for being a ‘Canadian’ and standing up for the Indian Army even though they had hailed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, popstar Rihanna, and other foreigners for their uninformed comments on farmers’ protest, a patently internal matter of India, it is worth noting that Akshay Kumar had done far more for India than the combined contribution of the left-liberals to the country.

Besides being a top income-tax payer, Kumar donated Rs 25 crores to PM Cares Fund to help the country fight against the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The actor also launched the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ platform with the help of the Ministry of Home Affairs to help people send money directly to the bank accounts of family members of soldiers martyred in the line of duty.

The atrocious attack against Kumar only betrays the desperation among the left-leaning liberals and opportunist politicians to salvage one of their members, who is in the eye of a raging storm for her insulting remarks against the Galwan Bravehearts. After hailing Rihanna, Trudeau for their interference in India’s internal matter, the attack against Kumar betrays the appalling hypocrisy of the Left, which has become the hallmark of the liberal ecosystem.