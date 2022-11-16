Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday stated that the Central Government would soon give a proper response to the SC’s decision of terming forced religious conversion a ‘very serious’ issue. “This is a judicial pronouncement and judicial observation. And anything which comes as a judicial order will be responded to appropriately,” Rijiju said while talking to Republic TV.

“Proper response will be given because the observations are serious. And definitely, forceful conversion or anything which are done illegally is to be given proper treatment by the government. I will speak on this matter. We will be presenting our viewpoint to the Supreme Court,” he was further quoted saying.

#Republic Exclusive: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju opens up on religious conversions. ‘Proper response needed on illegal forced conversions,’ says the leader. Tune in: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/dEle60VMxE — Republic (@republic) November 16, 2022

This is a day after the Supreme Court termed the practice of forced religious conversion a ‘very serious’ issue and directed the Central Government to step in and make sincere efforts to check the practice. The Court also warned saying that a very difficult situation might emerge if the practice of forced religious conversion is not stopped.

“It is a very serious issue that affects the security of the nation and freedom of religion and conscience. Therefore, it is better that Union of India may make their stand clear and file counter on what further steps can be taken to curb such forced conversion,” the bench led by Justices MR Shah and Hima Kohli said on November 14.

The Court was hearing an appeal filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay that sought direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by ‘intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits’.

Taking serious notice of religious conversion by deceit, allurement, and intimidation, the bench requested the Government to undertake action against it and asked Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta to list steps to limit the conversion practice happening through enticements.

SG Tushar Mehta said that the matter was being debated in the constituent assembly. “There were two Acts. One was by the Odisha government and the other one by Madhya Pradesh dealing with regulation of any forcible conversion by deceit, falsehood or fraud, money. These issues came before this court for consideration and the top court upheld the validity,” he added.

He meanwhile also stated that such practices were more visible and rampant in the tribal areas. He added that in certain situations, the individuals are converted to another faith and are unaware that they are the subject of a criminal offense. “The issue with respect to the alleged conversion of religion if it is found to be correct and true, is a very serious issue which may ultimately affect the security of the nation as well as the freedom of religion and conscience of the citizens,” the bench said, noting that while there is freedom of religion, it does not apply to forced conversion.

The Centre has been granted time till November 22, 2022, to file its response on the issue and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 28.