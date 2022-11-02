Pakistani fans on Twitter lost their cool on umpire Marais Erasmus as India defeated Bangladesh in a close rain-stricken thriller at the T20 world cup, taking India one step closer to qualification for the semis and all but eliminating Pakistan from the next leg of the tournament.

Marais Erasmus, former South African cricketer and veteran ICC umpire who umpired in India vs Bangladesh encounter earlier today, attracted the wrath of disgruntled Pakistanis, who were perhaps fishing for a scapegoat to cover up for their team’s underwhelming performance at the world cup. A raft of Pakistanis took to Twitter to target Erasmus and accuse him of favouring India and helping it to be at a place where its qualification for the semis appears almost certain.

Pakistanis, who are still smarting the no-ball call given by Erasmus in the last over bowled by Nawaz in the Indo-Pak clash that tipped the treacherously poised game in India’s favour, started attacking Erasmus after he called a no-ball by a Bangladesh quickie to Virat Kohli.

Pakistanis vent their spleen against Marais Erasmus as India’s victory over Bangladesh diminishes Pakistan’s chances of qualification

Ihtisham Ul Haq, a Pakistani ‘journalist’, shared images of Marais Erasmus from India vs Pakistan and today’s Indo-Bangaldesh encounter to congratulate India for entering semis.

Congratulations India!! In the semis. pic.twitter.com/qvunBFGbZ4 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 2, 2022

Another Pakistani user shared an image of Erasmus to insinuate he is prejudiced in favour of Kohli.

Erasmus :"don't say anything to my king kohli ,abuse me" pic.twitter.com/bZJLJwboqe — rebu (@arubah56) November 2, 2022

Several other Pakistani attacked Erasmus as India clinched a thrilling victory over Bangladesh, diminishing Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semis.

Marais Erasmus career summed up.pic.twitter.com/BUORqvng8p — Ramiya 2.0 (@yehtuhogaaa) November 2, 2022

Marais Erasmus may you rot in hell — Z. (@CoverDrive55) November 2, 2022

Some Pakistanis were particularly angry with Erasmus for resuming the match between India and Bangladesh that led to the latter’s defeat. Before the rain obstructed the game, Bangladesh was coasting comfortably, poised to chase down India’s target. And when the rain stopped the play, Bangladesh was well ahead of India as per the D/L method.

Erasmus should be bann from all international cricket.🤨🫤 pic.twitter.com/x5HIDZBj8w — 𝐙 𝐈 𝐀 | |𝐁𝐀𝟓𝟔 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤. (@BBARMY56) November 2, 2022

Earlier last month, Pakistanis resorted to attributing a fake quote to Nasser Hussain over the last-over no-ball that was hit for a six by Virat Kohli. As retweets mounted and deluded Pakistani fans expressed their frustration on the loss, Nasser promptly clarified, saying that he had not issued the said quote and it was a fake quote and fake news. But Pakistani fans remained inconsolable as they continued sulking over their team’s loss against India.

India currently sits on the top of the points table in its group with 6 points and a match to go. South Africa is positioned 2nd in the group with 5 points and two matches to go, one with Pakistan scheduled for November 3. Pakistan will have to beat South Africa to remain alive in the contest and then emerge victorious in its last match against Bangladesh, all the while hoping South Africa and India lose their matches against Netherlands and Zimbabwe respectively.