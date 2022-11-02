Wednesday, November 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWC T20: Pakistanis attack umpire Marais Erasmus as India clinch thriller against Bangladesh, diminishing...
SportsCricketEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

WC T20: Pakistanis attack umpire Marais Erasmus as India clinch thriller against Bangladesh, diminishing Pakistan’s chances of qualifications

Pakistanis still seem to be smarting from the umpire Marais Erasmus's no-ball call to bowler Nawaz that was dispatched for six by Virat Kohli and which tipped the match in India's favour in a closely-fought encounter with Pakistan last month.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistanis Erasmus
Pakistanis attack Marais Erasmus as India reaches one step closer to semis
7

Pakistani fans on Twitter lost their cool on umpire Marais Erasmus as India defeated Bangladesh in a close rain-stricken thriller at the T20 world cup, taking India one step closer to qualification for the semis and all but eliminating Pakistan from the next leg of the tournament.

Marais Erasmus, former South African cricketer and veteran ICC umpire who umpired in India vs Bangladesh encounter earlier today, attracted the wrath of disgruntled Pakistanis, who were perhaps fishing for a scapegoat to cover up for their team’s underwhelming performance at the world cup. A raft of Pakistanis took to Twitter to target Erasmus and accuse him of favouring India and helping it to be at a place where its qualification for the semis appears almost certain.

Pakistanis, who are still smarting the no-ball call given by Erasmus in the last over bowled by Nawaz in the Indo-Pak clash that tipped the treacherously poised game in India’s favour, started attacking Erasmus after he called a no-ball by a Bangladesh quickie to Virat Kohli.

Pakistanis vent their spleen against Marais Erasmus as India’s victory over Bangladesh diminishes Pakistan’s chances of qualification

Ihtisham Ul Haq, a Pakistani ‘journalist’, shared images of Marais Erasmus from India vs Pakistan and today’s Indo-Bangaldesh encounter to congratulate India for entering semis.

Another Pakistani user shared an image of Erasmus to insinuate he is prejudiced in favour of Kohli.

Several other Pakistani attacked Erasmus as India clinched a thrilling victory over Bangladesh, diminishing Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semis.

Some Pakistanis were particularly angry with Erasmus for resuming the match between India and Bangladesh that led to the latter’s defeat. Before the rain obstructed the game, Bangladesh was coasting comfortably, poised to chase down India’s target. And when the rain stopped the play, Bangladesh was well ahead of India as per the D/L method.

Earlier last month, Pakistanis resorted to attributing a fake quote to Nasser Hussain over the last-over no-ball that was hit for a six by Virat Kohli. As retweets mounted and deluded Pakistani fans expressed their frustration on the loss, Nasser promptly clarified, saying that he had not issued the said quote and it was a fake quote and fake news. But Pakistani fans remained inconsolable as they continued sulking over their team’s loss against India.

India currently sits on the top of the points table in its group with 6 points and a match to go. South Africa is positioned 2nd in the group with 5 points and two matches to go, one with Pakistan scheduled for November 3. Pakistan will have to beat South Africa to remain alive in the contest and then emerge victorious in its last match against Bangladesh, all the while hoping South Africa and India lose their matches against Netherlands and Zimbabwe respectively.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,971FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com