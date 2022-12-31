On Saturday, December 30, 2022, Punjab’s NRI Affairs Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, announced the setting up of fast-track courts to enable the Punjabi Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to resolve their issues speedily.

Presiding over the fifth ‘Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni’ held at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, Minister Dhaliwal made this announcement saying that the fast-track courts will ensure a speedy redressal of NRI issues pertaining to civil cases. He said that the initiative has been taken for the NRIs so that heir precious energy, time and money could be saved.

Dhaliwal expressed satisfaction with the response of the Punjabi diaspora to the NRIs Naal Milni’ initiative and stated that NRIs would be made active stakeholders in the state’s progress. He also applauded NRIs for their contributions to the development of villages and cities. He also stated that nodal officers were being assigned to resolve NRI issues in a timely manner.

Minister Dhaliwal also heard the grievances of the NRIs from various districts including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran presence of police and civil department officials.

During the meeting with the NRI Punjabis, district war counters were established for the convenience of the NRIs from various districts. Civil and police administration officials were listening to NRI issues at these district war counters. A total of 103 cases were heard during the event.

Dhaliwal said that the state government was committed to quick resolution of their grievances by taking the initiative of such meets. “These courts will be functioning dedicatedly for the speedy redressal of the issues pertaining to civil cases,” he said.

The Punjab minister also released a WhatsApp number through which NRIs can register their complaints online. NRIs can submit their grievances through WhatsApp using the number 9056009884.