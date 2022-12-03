Nurul Haque, an enterprising mechanic from Karimganj southern Assam, presented a car that he modified into a Lamborghini to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today. He had reached Guwahati yesterday, but could not meet the CM as his schedule was busy. Today evening Nurul Haque finally arrived at the CM’s residence and presented the ‘Lamborghini’ car to Sarma.

Nurul Haque, a resident of Anipur in Bhanga area in Karimganj modified a Suzuki Dzire car to look like a Lamborghini sports car. He spent over ₹10 lakh in this task, and took four months to complete the modification.

Nurul Haque considers Himanta Biswa Sarma as his biggest idol and said that it was his dream to present his modified car to the CM.

Earlier on Thursday, Nurul Haque had driven the car from Karimganj to Silchar where the CM was present for a cabinet meeting. It is notable that Assam cabinet meets every week, and one meeting every month is held outside Guwahati. Himanta Biswa Sarma had posted photographs saying that he “had the thrill of being at the wheel of a ‘Lamborghini’ assembled by Nurul Haque”.

Wrapped up my day at Silchar with a walk from Itkhola to Circuit House along with our karyakartas. Happy to meet a lot of warm-hearted along the way.



Also had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj. pic.twitter.com/7EMsG4MtbT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2022

Haque said that he had made the car to gift to the CM, and came to the Circuit house in Silchar for the same. But the CM invited to his residence in Guwahati instead. The mechanic said that he was very happy that the CM is accepting his car, and his biggest dream is being fulfilled.

Soon after that, Nurul Haque drove the car to Guwahati. As the road to Guwahati from Silchar goes through Meghalaya, the car was provided escort by Assam police, in light of the recent tension in the state against Assam.

Nurul Haque arrived at Himanta Biswa Sarma’s residence yesterday evening, but the CM could not be present as he had several meetings. But he promised Nurul that he will be available on Saturday evening, accordingly, Nurul Haque left the CM’s residence, stayed in Hatigaon area in Guwahati, and returned to the residence today evening.

Delighted to receive a modified Lamborghini lookalike car from innovator Nurul Haque of Anipur, Karimganj.



My best wishes to him in all his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/TWAJ8o9AqV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 3, 2022

Accepting the car from Nurul Haque, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “Delighted to receive a modified Lamborghini lookalike car from innovator Nurul Haque of Anipur, Karimganj.” He wished him best in his all his future endeavours.

A large number of people were present at the CM’s residence when he was handed over the key of the ‘Lamborghini’ by Nurul Haque.