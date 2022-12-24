A complaint has been registered in a court here against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making derogatory remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra‘ in Maharashtra recently.

On Friday, additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava issued an order directing complainant Nripendra Pandey to present evidence under section 200 of the CrPC. After he investigates himself and his witnesses under CrPC section 202, the court will decide whether or not to take cognizance of the offences and summon the Congress leader.

Pandey had filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC requesting the registration of an FIR against Gandhi. The court, however, refused to direct the police to investigate and instead registered the case as a complaint.

The court fixed January 9 as the next date of the hearing.

Other complaints filed against Rahul Gandhi

Notably, Rahul Gandhi’s remark against Veer Savarkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra ran him into trouble. On Thursday (November 17), a case was registered against Rahul Gandhi for the same reason. The complaint was filed by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader, Vandana Dongre, with the Thane police station and the Congress scion was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).

Another complaint was filed with the Shivaji Park police station by Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Veer Savarkar, against Rahul Gandhi for insulting the legacy of the Indian freedom fighter. He also named Maharashtra Congress President, Nana Patole, in his complaint.

Derogatory comments of Rahul Gandhi against Veer Savarkar

The Congress scion had gone on a vitriolic tirade against Veer Savarkar during the Maharashtra leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ On Tuesday (November 15), Rahul Gandhi claimed that the freedom fighter took a pension from the British government to work against the Indian National Congress (INC).

Again on Thursday (November 17), he reiterated that Veer Savarkar helped the British government and wrote mercy petitions “out of fear”. Rahul Gandhi accused the Indian freedom fighter of betraying the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi in the Akola district of Maharashtra.

He alleged, “Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said – Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant” & signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru & Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear.”

He continued, “While he was lodged in Andaman jail, Savarkar wrote a letter to the British pleading with them that he be pardoned and released. He took a pension from the British and worked against Congress.”

“After coming out of jail, he accepted the British proposal and joined their force. The difference between Savarkar and Birsa Munda is that he died fighting against the British when he was just 24 years old,” Rahul Gandhi further claimed.