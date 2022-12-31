On Saturday, in a press meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that people wear sweaters because they are scared of the cold. “I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of cold. You wear one because you are scared,” he said when one of the reporters asked him why he does not wear a sweater and how does he not feel cold.

The Congress leader is currently in Delhi and can be seen walking around the city in a t-shirt. Delhi is in the middle of the winter season right now as the temperature is hovering around 10 degrees Celsius. “Meri T-shirt se itni disturbance kyun hoti hai (Why are you so disturbed by my t-shirt),” Gandhi said as the media personnel asked him about the cold weather.

#WATCH | Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jky5DKPpKG — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

“Do you want me to wear a sweater?” he questioned reporters, adding that after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he would produce a video showing how to walk in a t-shirt while braving the cold. The Wayanad MP added that he is not frightened of the cold and will put on a sweater if he starts feeling cold. The video of the exchange went viral over the internet with netizens mocking the leader for his ‘not scared of cold’ statement.

One of the users claimed that Rahul Gandhi was deliberately avoiding wearing a jacket. The user stated that he was probably scared that he might get mocked for using expensive jackets at the cost of public money. In 2018, Rahul Gandhi was attacked by the BJP for wearing an expensive Burberry jacket costing Rs 70,000 during the campaigning for the Meghalaya Assembly elections. The BJP criticized the Congress leader, who had mocked the Narendra Modi administration over GST, growing unemployment, and weak economic development earlier.

He’s not wearing jacket as people tr0ll him about cost of his Burberry jacket 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rm7ET5L6NQ — PallaviCT (@pallavict) December 31, 2022

Meanwhile, another user indicated that Rahul Gandhi was a comedian and that he had wrongfully chosen the path of being in politics. “This guy is of a different level… He just came in the wrong line, otherwise, he would have gone very far,” the user tweeted.

ये बंदा अलग ही लेवल का है… बस आ गलत लाइन में गया वरना बहुत आगे तक जाता 😂https://t.co/T2qdoj3fVH — दलीप पंचोली 🇮🇳 (@idalippancholi) December 31, 2022

Several other users went on to say that Gandhi was being illogical by making such a statement while many others came up with funny memes ultimately mocking the leader. One said Gandhi will wear a blanket in the summer season as he might not be scared of heat also. Another one sarcastically said that the leader deserved to be the PM of the country by making such a statement.

U deserve PM post for this achievement sir 🙌🙌 — JK 🇮🇳 (@PAlearner) December 31, 2022

Some users also seriously commented on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. “Your political career is so cold that no amount of dynastic and boot-licking sweaters will warm it.”

Your political career is so cold that no amount of dynastic and boot licking sweaters will warm it !! — सोमरसवाले बाबा (@somraswalebaba1) December 31, 2022

screenshot of people’s comments on Rahul Gandhi’s statement

screenshot of people’s comments on Rahul Gandhi’s statement

Earlier, it was reported that the Congress leaders were really impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s thermodynamic system. Long-time Congress loyalist Salman Khurshid was so impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s act of wearing a t-shirt that he called Rahul Gandhi superhuman for wearing one during Delhi winters. Salman Khurshid said that while they are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he (Rahul Gandhi) is going out in t-Shirts for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Khurshid added that Rahul Gandhi is like a Yogi doing a tapasya since he wore a t-shirt.

Not satisfied with the comparison of Rahul Gandhi to superhumans, Khurshid went forward and compared him to Lord Ram. The Laal Singh Chaddha run of Rahul Gandhi largely skipped Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, and the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats, and Khurshid had an excuse ready for it. “Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in UP,” he was quoted as saying.

Lord Ram’s ‘khadau’ goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in UP. Now that ‘khadau’ has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come: Congress leader Salman Khurshid pic.twitter.com/vuAQmsvQYG — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

The Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms for Congress in Maharajganj, Supriya Shrinate, had also sung Rahul Gandhi’s praises for wearing a t-shirt and compared him to a ‘tapasvi’.

6 डिग्री में कोई सिर्फ़ टी शर्ट में कैसे रह सकता है?



इस कदर का आत्म नियंत्रण, आत्मबल तपस्वियों का ही होता है. — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 26, 2022

Rahul Gandhi’s march, entered Delhi last week at the Badarpur border, near the Badarpur metro station. The Yatra is supposed to restart on January 3 and travel to Haryana, then to Punjab, and ultimately the journey will end in Jammu and Kashmir.