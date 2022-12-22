No vandalism at ‘make-shift’ prayer room for Christians in Burari, Delhi Police says

The Delhi Police on Wednesday refuted any claim of trespassing or vandalism on the premise of Baba Colony in Burari.

The police received a PCR call on December 11 in which an attempt to convert was reported. A police team was dispatched to the spot. On inquiry, it was revealed that a gathering of 70-80 people at Gali 11, Baba Colony in Burari took place. It was also found that the premise was a house and not a place of worship.

While the ground floor was let out to a woman named Vimla, a Christian. She is said to be a long-time friend of the landlady, Soni Kumar.

Police said the landlady has known Vimla for 12 years and lives about 50 metres from the place. The landowner, Sanjay, teaches at a government school. police said.

The PCR call was made by their minor daughter, aged 16, and there was ‘confusion’ in the details shared during the call, the police said.

They said they find anything cognizable in the matter. Also, no forcible eviction was reported.

The police informed that no tenant has been dispossessed and neither was any incident of vandalism, theft, medicolegal intervention or trespassing reported.

Earlier, on December 11, protests were reported at the premise after which the residents gathered in suspicion of some foul play.

About 10 chairs, one bench and a loudspeaker used in the protest were removed by Vimla and her friends on the landlady’s request.

The pastor, who is currently in Kerala for a relative’s marriage, was contacted and he submitted no grievance, the police said.

However, preventive legal action is being initiated, even though peace and tranquillity are intact, they added.

