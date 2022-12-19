‘Vox Populi, Vox Dei’, the voice of the people is the voice of God, is the reason Elon Musk cited when he reinstated former US President Donald J Trump’s Twitter account. Looks like he is really committed to the ancient Latin proverb as he once again left a major decision about his newly acquired business to the people when he asked whether he should step down as head of Twitter or not, and the public responded with a resounding yes!

On Sunday night, 18th December (Early morning of December 19 India Time), Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter where he asked whether he should step down as head of Twitter or not. As per the results of the poll, people are overwhelmingly in favour of Elon stepping away from his role as the head of Twitter.

At the end of the poll, the question from Elon Musk got over 17 Million responses, and 57.5% of them wanted Musk to stop heading Twitter, while 42.5% wanted him to continue to do so. Looking at Musk’s history, where he has termed public opinion to be sacrosanct, this means he is really ready to step away from his position as head of Twitter since they have voted for it. So what happens next, when Musk takes a step back?

The most expected step is to hand Twitter over to Jack Dorsey once again, Twitter founder, and more importantly, a good friend of Elon Musk. Musk has made no secret of the fact that he is friends with Jack, and has received inputs from him about the functioning of Twitter. In fact, even while releasing the explosive “Twitter Files”, Musk has tried to shield Jack by adding in those releases that Jack was unaware of most of the work Vijaya Gadde and co were doing in the background.

While it shows Jack Dorsey as an incompetent CEO, it does keep him clear of any legal repercussions that may follow the Twitter Files. Jack won’t have to worry about his record as incompetent CEO anyway if his friend Elon Musk is handing the job back to him anyway.

This looks like the simplistic explanation for Elon Musk’s actions, however, his subsequent replies are more confusing. In his replies on Twitter, Musk further said that nobody else wants the job, since Twitter is nosediving into bankruptcy and there is nobody who is willing to offer to steady the ship.

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Whatever may happen, one thing is for sure, Twitter will continue to hog the headlines as long as Elon Musk is in-charge.