In a Ghar Wapsi event from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, a man named Afsar Mansoori quit Islam and embraced Hinduism after chanting Vedic mantras and taking a Panchgavya bath. After his reversion, Mansoori gave himself a new name- Krishna Sanatani after the Vedic rituals at a temple.

According to the reports, one Chaitanya Rajput, who embraced the Hindu religion around seven months ago, shared the information in the public domain. Chaitanya said that this is the seventh incidence of Ghar wapsi from Mandsaur. The newly converted Hindu Krishna Sanatani, who was dressed in saffron during the rituals is a resident of Kachnara, Madhya Pradesh but currently resides in the Kayaampura area of the state.

Chaitanya said that despite being a Muslim, Mansoori had full faith in the Hindu religion. He used to go to the temple every day and used to worship the Hindu deities according to the Hindu rituals. Reports mention that Mansoori happened to contact Rajput after he embraced the Hindu religion around seven months ago.

He expressed his long-standing desire that he wanted to become a Hindu but there was no one who could guide him through the process. “He also completed the legal procedure along with the Vedic rituals to become a Hindu”, Rajput said. After the Ghar wapsi on November 12, Mansoori took a Panchgavya bath and sought Chaitanya’s blessings considering him a Guru. Chaitanya shared the event on Facebook and said that Mansoori’s return was the will of God.

Talking to OpIndia, Chaitanya Rajput said that the officer had an affinity for Hinduism since childhood. “He used to keep fast, used to go to the temple. Angered by this, his father had thrown him out of the house. Later he started living with a Hindu. To earn a living, he started driving a bus. During this, he married a girl from the Valmiki community. After marriage, he wanted to convert to Hinduism. But he could not find any suitable medium,” Rajput said adding that Mansoori contacted him and he got him back to Hinduism following the Vedic rituals.