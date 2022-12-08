BJP is on track for a historic victory in the Gujarat elections, crossing the 150 mark in the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat. As the trends confirm BJP’s inevitable triumph, the alleged ‘liberal voices’ descended on the microblogging site Twitter to pour vitriol on Gujaratis for exercising their democratic right to vote.

Mona Ambegaonkar, a Congress apologist and certified Modi hater, who also happens to be an actress, couldn’t accept that the BJP has been democratically elected to establish a government in the state yet again. While trying to insult the intelligence of the voters, Mona asserted that the Gujaratis do not respect women which is why they opted to bring BJP back to power in the state. “Gujaratis voted for Rapist Supporters and enablers. Don’t they have daughters?” Tweeted the actress.

Gujaratis voted for Rapist Supporters and enablers. Don’t they have daughters? https://t.co/YtMV0MDsad — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) December 8, 2022

With the BJP’s inevitable march to power in Gujarat, ombudsperson of the ultra-leftist news portal The Wire, headed by US citizen Siddharth Varadarajan, Pamela Philipose went on a deranged rant against Gujaratis. The ‘journalist’ chastised Gujaratis for voting for the BJP in a series of Tweets.

“Dear Gujarat, rapists and murderers may be garlanded, anaemia levels may remain high, the poorest may be swept away in vanity beautification, but the BJP and its government is immutable,” tweeted Pamela Philipose.

Dear Gujarat, rapists and murderers may be garlanded, anaemia levels may remain high, the poorest may be swept away in vanity beautification, but the BJP and its government is immutable. — pamela philipose (@pamelaphilipose) December 8, 2022

Her frustration as the BJP eyed a huge victory in the state was so intense that she sent out numerous angry tweets directed at the people of Gujarat. “Dear Gujarat…Morbi bridge may collapse, floods may ruin towns, rivers may run toxic, land may get grabbed by mafia elements, but the BJP and is safe and well,” she wrote in another tweet.

Dear Gujarat…Morbi bridge may collapse, floods may ruin towns, rivers may run toxic, land may get grabbed by mafia elements, but the BJP and is safe and well. — pamela philipose (@pamelaphilipose) December 8, 2022

The disgruntled ‘journalist’ further Tweeted, “Dear Gujarat…At least the BJP here will not have to launch Operation Lotus in order to come to power.”

Dear Gujarat…At least the BJP here will not have to launch Operation Lotus in order to come to power. — pamela philipose (@pamelaphilipose) December 8, 2022

In yet another tweet she cursed the Gujaratis for choosing BJP. “Dear Gujarat…you have proved yet again that electoral democracy does not have a chance against Money, Media and Muscle power,” tweeted The Wire employee.

Dear Gujarat…you have proved yet again that electoral democracy does not have a chance against Money, Media and Muscle power. — pamela philipose (@pamelaphilipose) December 8, 2022

To condemn Gujaratis for voting for the saffron party, Twitter user Amit Schandillia cherry-picked a few disasters that occurred in BJP-ruled states while disregarding many more that occur in non-BJP-ruled states.

Gorakhpur

Ganga

Lakhimpur

Hathras

Morbi



Am sure there exists a parallel universe.

Where I’ve felt sorry for them.

At least for one fleeting moment. — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) December 8, 2022

In another tweet, he accused the BJP of exploiting the Morbi tragedy in order to acquire votes. “Morbi voted BJP because a BJP leader jumped into the river to save victims of a tragedy… …created by BJP. Makes perfect sense,” wrote the Twitter user in his subsequent Tweet.

Morbi voted BJP because a BJP leader jumped into the river to save victims of a tragedy…



…created by BJP.



Makes perfect sense. — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) December 8, 2022

Another Twitter user, @deepsealioness, who couldn’t endure the fact that the BJP was on its way to a landslide victory in the state, went on to declare that ‘Gujaratis are the worst Indians.’

Gujaratis are the worst Indians #GujaratElectionResult — 🇵🇸 پربھا 🏳️‍🌈 (@deepsealioness) December 8, 2022

Twitter user @Muttaqee was so depressed that the emerging patterns gave the BJP a comfortable lead to form a government in the state of Gujarat yet again that he went so far as to label Gujaratis as ‘Islamophobic.’

“Islamophobic Hate of Majority Hindu Gujratis and Genocidal Pogrom credentials of 2002 recalled by Tadipar continue to Propel BJP to power once again! AAP did the Job of Vote Katua to reduce opposition to rubble,” read the Tweet.

Islamohobic Hate of Majority Hindu Gujratis and Genocidal Pogrom credentials of 2002 recalled by Tadipar continue to Propel BJP to power once again! AAP did the Job of Vote Katua to reduce opposition to rubble. https://t.co/csDrUd1RGE — Muttaqee (@aggieshoon) December 8, 2022

The aforementioned Twitter user was responding to another like-minded member of the anti-BJP brigade, Shameela, who also asserted that the hate for Muslims amongst Gujaratis has won BJP votes in Gujarat for the last 25 years. She went on to further spew hate on Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah saying that he encashed the 2002 Gujarat riots to garner votes.

Its not entire political science but entire muslim hate that giving BJP votes in Gujarat for 25 years.



Never forget Amit Shah used 2002 as an achievement to gain votes.#GujaratElectionResults — Shameela (@shaikhshameela) December 8, 2022

While the regular anti-Modi, anti-BJP brigade continues to have a meltdown on Twitter, the BJP is set to get the biggest majority ever in the history of Gujarat.

The BJP, if it manages to win more than 149 seats in the state, will not only thrash its own record but also break the record of the highest number of seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections by the Madhav Singh Solanki government which had won 149 seats in 1985.