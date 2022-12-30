Friday, December 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIndia strongly reacts to brutal beheading of Hindu woman in Pakistan’s Sindh province, says Pakistan...
News Reports
Updated:

India strongly reacts to brutal beheading of Hindu woman in Pakistan’s Sindh province, says Pakistan should take responsibility for keeping minorities safe

"We have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security and well-being, which is their responsibility," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

OpIndia Staff
4

Citing the recent incident wherein a 42-year-old Hindu lady named Diya Bheel was gang raped and brutally beheaded Sinjhoro area in Pakistan’s Sindh province, India on Thursday condemned Pakistan for its continuous atrocities against Hindus. In a strong response to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asked the Pakistani government to take serious measures to safeguard the minorities in the country.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have seen reports about it, but we don’t have specific details on the case, but we have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security and well-being, which is their responsibility.”

On December 29, another case of gang rape and brutal murder of a 42-year-old Hindu woman came to light in Sindh’s Sinjhoro area. A Hindu woman named Diya Bheel, belonging to the Bheel community, was gang-raped, beheaded, and her breasts chopped off by unidentified persons. Before dumping her body in a wheat field, the perpetrators also de-skinned the deceased victim’s head.  

Reportedly, a sharp weapon was used to cut the body parts of the Hindu woman. The skin and the flesh from the separated head were removed by the murderers, exposing the skull. They also removed the breasts and a large portion of flesh from the chest of the woman, exposing the ribs.

The deceased victim Diya Bheel belonging to the Bheel tribe was a widow and had five children. 

Police have registered FIR, however, none of the accused has been identified or arrested so far.

The Islamic country of Pakistan has been a hotbed of religious persecution, especially for those belonging to minority Hindu, Christian and Sikh communities. In October of this year, a Hindu woman in Pakistan’s Punjab was undressed, raped, and tortured for demanding her daily wage.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

2022: The year when ‘Gustakh-e-Rasool’ led to riots, beheading, murders, a cautionary tale

Nirwa Mehta -
The ‘seculars’ in India have often taken pride in the ‘Ganga-Jamuni’ tehzeeb (the peaceful coexistence of two different communities – Hindus and Muslims) in India where usually the onus of maintaining such ‘tehzeeb’ is squarely on the shoulders of Hindus.
News Reports

Russian ambassador Denis Alipov bursts Manish Tewari’s ‘Hercule Poirot’ theory over deaths of 2 Russian nationals in Odisha

OpIndia Staff -
Antova Anna Pavlovna and Vladimir's son Bynanov Anton Vladimirovich had both sent their written documents giving Rayagada police the power of attorney to cremate the bodies of their fathers.

Rishabh Pant meets with an accident, escapes his burning car by breaking the glass, hospitalised: Here is what we know so far

‘In Maa, I have always felt that Trimurti’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, passes away

TMC’s Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat police third time in a month, for a case involving siphoning off money in the name of activism:...

‘State dutybound to maintain cows and calves in gaushalas’: Telangana High Court

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
610,114FollowersFollow
28,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com