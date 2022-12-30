Citing the recent incident wherein a 42-year-old Hindu lady named Diya Bheel was gang raped and brutally beheaded Sinjhoro area in Pakistan’s Sindh province, India on Thursday condemned Pakistan for its continuous atrocities against Hindus. In a strong response to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asked the Pakistani government to take serious measures to safeguard the minorities in the country.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have seen reports about it, but we don’t have specific details on the case, but we have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security and well-being, which is their responsibility.”

On December 29, another case of gang rape and brutal murder of a 42-year-old Hindu woman came to light in Sindh’s Sinjhoro area. A Hindu woman named Diya Bheel, belonging to the Bheel community, was gang-raped, beheaded, and her breasts chopped off by unidentified persons. Before dumping her body in a wheat field, the perpetrators also de-skinned the deceased victim’s head.

Reportedly, a sharp weapon was used to cut the body parts of the Hindu woman. The skin and the flesh from the separated head were removed by the murderers, exposing the skull. They also removed the breasts and a large portion of flesh from the chest of the woman, exposing the ribs.

The deceased victim Diya Bheel belonging to the Bheel tribe was a widow and had five children.

Police have registered FIR, however, none of the accused has been identified or arrested so far.

The Islamic country of Pakistan has been a hotbed of religious persecution, especially for those belonging to minority Hindu, Christian and Sikh communities. In October of this year, a Hindu woman in Pakistan’s Punjab was undressed, raped, and tortured for demanding her daily wage.