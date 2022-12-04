Hours after independent journalist Matt Taibbi broke the story of internal Twitter communications ahead of the social media giant’s censorship of the ‘Hunter Biden’ story, liberals suffered an emotional meltdown on the social media platform.

The ‘Twitter Files’ (as it is now called) revealed how the Twitter moderation team routinely received directives from the Biden administration to censor tweets. They exposed how the censorship was justified under the guise of the ‘hacked materials policy’ by the likes of Vijaya Gadde.

Matt Taibbi was attacked and labelled a ‘sell out’ by the coterie of liberal journalists and activists. Besides trying to shoot the messenger, they also resorted to fear-mongering and trivialising the censorship exercise of the ‘Hunter Biden’ story.

“Matt Taibbi is very upset that the Biden campaign asked a platform to take down some revenge porn targeting the candidates son. I’m sure matt would be totes cool with people tweeting out his adult kids dick bc they didn’t like him and would not ask his buddy Elon to help,” wrote Tim Miller, a writer at The Bulwark.

‘Journalist’ Mehdi Hasan, who works at the leftist propaganda outlet and unofficial mouthpiece of the Democrat party MSNBC, accused Matt Taibbi of doing Public Relations (PR) work for Elon Musk.

“Imagine volunteering to do online PR work for the world’s richest man on a Friday night, in service of nakedly and cynically right-wing narratives, and then pretending you’re speaking truth to power,” he had tweeted.

It must be mentioned that Hasan, who is now mouthing platitudes about journalistic ethics, had earlier compared non-Muslims to animals.

Senior reporter at NBC News, Ben Collins, too cried foul over the expose. “Imagine throwing it all away to do PR work for the richest person in the world. Humiliating shit,” he went on a tirade against Matt Taibbi.

‘Journalist’ Elias Cepeda also tried to cast aspersions on the integrity of Matt Taibbi. He remarked, “Watching Matt’s unbelievable fall into lazy, reactionary commentator and now pr hand for the world’s richest man is depressing.”

The cabal of liberal journalists and activists also tried to downplay the revelations of the ‘Twitter Files’ as ‘no evidence of wrongdoing.”

“I’m sorry, I’m just overwhelmed by how feeble this is. This is a discussion between people at a company about how to act responsibly, coming to the conclusion that the responsible thing is block this story. You can disagree with them, but there’s no evidence of wrongdoing here!” wrote Tom Coates.

Tim Dickinson, a senior writer with Rolling Stone that dismissed the ‘Hunter Biden story’ as a baseless conspiracy theory, went on to peddle hysteria and fear on the social media platform.

He claimed, “If Musk is willing to weaponize internal Twitter ‘privileged and confidential’ docs for political purposes, imagine what he might to with y’all’s DMs.”

The ‘Hunter Biden story’ and the background of the Controversy

Ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections, the New York Post published an explosive story about Hunter Biden’s problematic emails with a Ukrainian gas company executive from Burisma.

In its report, the news outlet alleged that they had accessed material from a damaged Macbook that was brought to a service centre for repair. The customer who brought the laptop never collected the laptop or paid for the services.

The shop owner said he repeatedly tried to contact the client. Though he could not identify the owner as Hunter Biden, he said the laptop had Beau Biden Foundation’s sticker.

The report had several documents and mentioned a video that proved that Joe Biden met a high-profile businessman from Ukraine when he was Vice President of the United States.

Reports suggested that Biden might have helped his son Hunter using his influence as the VP of the United States in his business in Ukraine. The Biden Camp categorically denied all the allegations.

Initially, the left and liberal cabal dismissed the report as a hoax, but it was eventually confirmed that the laptop’s contents did really belong to Hunter Biden. Following the restriction of the NY Post report, Twitter justified the action by claiming that its policies forbid the sharing of compromised information.

After the elections were over and Joe Biden was declared president, it became clear that the NY Post story was indeed true. Many Americans believe that if the story had not been censored, the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential elections might have been different.