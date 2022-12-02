Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMinor Hindu girl abducted by one Aman Sheikh in Maharashtra: BJP says police delaying...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Minor Hindu girl abducted by one Aman Sheikh in Maharashtra: BJP says police delaying action as victim will turn 18 in a few days

The girl, a resident of Shrirampur was abducted from Shirdi where she had gone with her family to visit the Sai Baba temple in the second week of November. The accused Aman had reportedly used fake ID cards, calling himself a Hindu named Amrut.

Siddhi Somani
Minor Hindu girl abducted by Aman Sheikh in Shrirampur: BJP says police delaying action as victim will turn 18 in a few days
Parents of Dalit minor girl sobbing at the protest site (Image obtained by OpIndia)
4

On Friday, Hindu organizations and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against the Upper Superintendent of Police in Shrirampur, Ahmednagar district in a case of alleged love jihad. Several Police officers including Police Inspector Harshvardhan Gavali of Shrirampur have been accused of misbehaving and threatening the family of the minor victim girl who has been abducted 18 days ago, is yet to be found.

A minor Dalit girl was abducted by Aman Sheikh who posed himself as Amrut Khairnar to entrap the girl in a love affair. The girl, a resident of Shrirampur was abducted from Shirdi where she had gone with her family to visit the Sai Baba temple in the second week of November.

The BJP on December 2 alleged that the Ahmednagar district police were delaying the action to favour the accused and his family. As reported earlier, the victim girl (17) will become 18 on December 6 this year. BJP’s Dattatray Popatrao Khemnar had issued a letter to the Upper Superintendent of Police on November 30 saying that the party members would start protests against the Police if the latter failed to find the girl within 24 hours.

Copy of letter submitted by BJP on November 30, obtained by OpIndia

Accordingly, several Hindu organizations and BJP members staged protests today outside the Srirampur Police station and demanded strict and immediate police action in the case. The parents of the Dalit girl also could be seen at the protest site. However, the police arrived at the spot and asked the demonstrators to stop the protest. They also took the sobbing parents of the victim along with them.

Khemnar in the letter dated November 30 mentioned that the girl was trapped by Aman Sheikh in a love affair under a fake Hindu name. He had introduced himself as Amrut Khairnar had also arranged for fake identity documents including Aadhaar Card to make the victim girl believe that he was a Hindu. “He has sent a few letters since the abduction but they all are to distract and fool the Police. It’s been 18 days and the girl has not been found. The police is also deliberately delaying action in the case”, the letter further alleged.

Several videos of the protests have been attained by OpIndia in which the parents of the minor Dalit girl could be seen sobbing over the matter. Police Inspector Harshvardhan Gavali of Shrirampur has been accused of misbehaving with the victim’s family. Meanwhile, one of the police officers could also be heard saying in Marathi, “..mulila sambhalta ala nahi (you couldn’t handle your girl properly).”

Earlier, the father of the girl had confirmed that his daughter was abducted by Aman Sheikh. “Aman Sheikh stays in the ward number two area of the city. His mother owns a beauty parlour and we have been asking her about our daughter since she disappeared. Even Aman is not seen around in the city and at his home”, the father of the girl had stated. Meanwhile, her mother said that they had lodged a police complaint and had been asking the police to launch an investigation into the case.

It was also reported that the victim is a minor girl and will be 18 on December 6 this year. Her school leaving certificate obtained by OpIndia also reveals that the victim girl was born on December 6, 2004. On the other hand, the fake Aadhaar card created by the accused shows his birth date as July 6, 1998. The girl is still missing and police investigations are underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAman Sheikh kidnap, Ahmednagar police, maharashtra police
Siddhi Somani
Siddhi Somani
Siddhi Somani is known for her satirical and factual hand in Economic, Social and Political writing. Having completed her post graduation in Journalism, she is pursuing her Masters in Politics. The author meanwhile is also exploring her hand in analytics and statistics. (Twitter- @sidis28)

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

America’s NBC News platforms Alt News’ propagandists to malign India, cites their fictitious Nobel nomination without basic fact check

Amit Kelkar -
NBC peddled fake news that Zubair and Pratik Sinha of Alt News were on unofficial list of Nobel prize nominations.
News Reports

As Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves Supreme Court for SC status to converted Muslims, here is why BJP should be careful about their Pasmanda outreach

Nupur J Sharma -
With Pasmanda Muslims forming 70-80% of the Muslims, the BJP furthering this trope becomes particularly dangerous. They are essentially insinuating then, that most Muslims today converted to Islam because of the discrimination they faced when they were Hindus and that they are still in bad economic and social conditions because of their identity when they were Hindus.

Madhya Pradesh: Six professors in Indore law college taken off duty for allegedly promoting love jihad and religious fundamentalism

14-year-old Hindu girl abducted by tuition teacher Mohammad Aamir in Bihar’s Begusarai recovered from Tamil Nadu: All we know so far

5 inmates coerced to give services to Satyendar Jain, were threatened with torture: How Inquiry Committee exposes Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia

Such incident will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all: Varsity’s Registrar issues statement on anti-Brahmin graffiti row

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
604,008FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com