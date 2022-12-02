On Friday, Hindu organizations and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against the Upper Superintendent of Police in Shrirampur, Ahmednagar district in a case of alleged love jihad. Several Police officers including Police Inspector Harshvardhan Gavali of Shrirampur have been accused of misbehaving and threatening the family of the minor victim girl who has been abducted 18 days ago, is yet to be found.

A minor Dalit girl was abducted by Aman Sheikh who posed himself as Amrut Khairnar to entrap the girl in a love affair. The girl, a resident of Shrirampur was abducted from Shirdi where she had gone with her family to visit the Sai Baba temple in the second week of November.

The BJP on December 2 alleged that the Ahmednagar district police were delaying the action to favour the accused and his family. As reported earlier, the victim girl (17) will become 18 on December 6 this year. BJP’s Dattatray Popatrao Khemnar had issued a letter to the Upper Superintendent of Police on November 30 saying that the party members would start protests against the Police if the latter failed to find the girl within 24 hours.

Copy of letter submitted by BJP on November 30, obtained by OpIndia

Accordingly, several Hindu organizations and BJP members staged protests today outside the Srirampur Police station and demanded strict and immediate police action in the case. The parents of the Dalit girl also could be seen at the protest site. However, the police arrived at the spot and asked the demonstrators to stop the protest. They also took the sobbing parents of the victim along with them.

Khemnar in the letter dated November 30 mentioned that the girl was trapped by Aman Sheikh in a love affair under a fake Hindu name. He had introduced himself as Amrut Khairnar had also arranged for fake identity documents including Aadhaar Card to make the victim girl believe that he was a Hindu. “He has sent a few letters since the abduction but they all are to distract and fool the Police. It’s been 18 days and the girl has not been found. The police is also deliberately delaying action in the case”, the letter further alleged.

Several videos of the protests have been attained by OpIndia in which the parents of the minor Dalit girl could be seen sobbing over the matter. Police Inspector Harshvardhan Gavali of Shrirampur has been accused of misbehaving with the victim’s family. Meanwhile, one of the police officers could also be heard saying in Marathi, “..mulila sambhalta ala nahi (you couldn’t handle your girl properly).”

PI Harshvardhan Gavali of Shrirampur @NagarPolice misbehaved with relatives of Dalit juvenile girl abducted in #LoveJihad.

Police have traced d girl but didn’t recover to let her complete 18 year age so that accused can b set free; FIR Atrocities Act must against Police @NCPCR_ pic.twitter.com/eKa4vQiyRC — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) December 2, 2022

Earlier, the father of the girl had confirmed that his daughter was abducted by Aman Sheikh. “Aman Sheikh stays in the ward number two area of the city. His mother owns a beauty parlour and we have been asking her about our daughter since she disappeared. Even Aman is not seen around in the city and at his home”, the father of the girl had stated. Meanwhile, her mother said that they had lodged a police complaint and had been asking the police to launch an investigation into the case.

It was also reported that the victim is a minor girl and will be 18 on December 6 this year. Her school leaving certificate obtained by OpIndia also reveals that the victim girl was born on December 6, 2004. On the other hand, the fake Aadhaar card created by the accused shows his birth date as July 6, 1998. The girl is still missing and police investigations are underway.