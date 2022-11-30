In Maharashtra, a Dalit minor girl (17) was allegedly kidnapped by a person named Aman Sheikh (24) who posed himself as Amrut Ram Khairnar. The girl and the accused both belong to the Srirampur area of the Ahmednagar district. However, the girl was kidnapped by the accused from Shirdi where she had gone with her family to visit the Sai Baba temple.

According to local sources, the incident is said to have happened in the second week of November this year. The accused Aman Sheikh abducted the minor girl from Shirdi. He trapped her in a love affair and lured her. He also forged documents, including a fake Aadhaar Card, to convince the victim girl that he was a Hindu, reports said. The victim is a resident of the Sanjay Nagar area of Shrirampur while the accused stayed in ward number two of the same city.

#LoveJihad Minor girl abducted by Aman Sheikh from Shrirampur, Ahmed Nagar about 15 days ago; he managed forged Aadhar card in d name of Amrut Khairnar to lure Hindu girl.

Complaint lodged but @NagarPolice failed to recover juvenile victim, @smritiirani @KanoongoPriyank pls act🙏 pic.twitter.com/njCZoEAthl — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) November 26, 2022

The parents of the girl confirmed to Sudarshan news that Aman Sheikh trapped the victim girl in a love affair and later abducted her from Shirdi. “Aman Sheikh stays in the ward number two area of the city. His mother owns a beauty parlour and we have been asking her about our daughter since she disappeared. Even Aman is not seen around in the city and at his home”, the father of the girl said.

Meanwhile, her mother said that they have lodged a police complaint and had been asking the police to launch an investigation into the case. “We daily go to the police station to demand action but no action is taken. We are just told that an investigation is underway. It’s been more than 15 days and we want our daughter back,” she said.

The members of several Hindu organisations including the Rashtriya Shriram Sangha and Hindu Dharmarakshak Sena took cognizance of the incident and submitted a memorandum on November 26 to the Upper District Magistrate. They demanded immediate police action in the case and said that they would launch severe protests if the police fails to find the victim and take action against the accused. (Time Stamp 01:52)

The Bharatiya Janata Party members have also taken cognizance of the event and have demanded strict action against the accused. BJP’s Bhatke Vimukta Yuva Aghadi’s district president Dattabhau Khemnar and BJP SC Morcha city president Sagar Shinde, Manoj Yadav, and Tilak Sonar also met the Additional SP along with the girl’s parents and demanded immediate action in the case. The BJP workers said that they would stage a protest if the police fails to take action against the accused.

Local sources informed OpIndia that the victim is a minor girl and will be 18 on December 6 this year. Her school leaving certificate obtained by OpIndia also reveals that the victim girl was born on December 6, 2004. On the other hand, the fake Aadhaar card created by the accused shows his birth date as July 6, 1998. The girl is still missing and police investigations are underway.

The school leaving certificate of the victim girl was obtained by OpIndia.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Malegaon, Nashik where a minor tribal girl was abducted by a person named Imran Sheikh. The girl had disappeared from her home while she was alone. The family of the girl and several Adivasi and Hindu organisations then alleged that the police were not taking the case seriously as the victim girl belonged to the tribal community.