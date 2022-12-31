True spirit of a Karmayogi: Just as he returned to work after the last rights of his mother, PM Modi returned to work after his father’s demise in 1989

On December 30, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100. PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Soon after performing his duties as a son, PM Modi resumed his duty as the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ of the country.

PM Modi did not make any changes in his schedule and attended programs and meetings as usual. Hours after cremating his mother, PM Modi joined the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat express in West Bengal through video conferencing. PM Modi apologized to the people of Bengal for not being able to attend the program in person. West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat train runs between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri Station.

Railway and metro projects being launched in West Bengal will improve connectivity and further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people. https://t.co/Z0Hec08qh5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

PM Modi was scheduled to attend the ceremony in person, however, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing. During his address via video conferencing, PM Modi apologised to the people of Bengal for not being able to join the event in person due to some “personal reasons”.

I was supposed to come to West Bengal but due to personal reasons, I could not come there. I seek apologies from the people of Bengal: PM Modi during the inauguration event of Railway projects that was attended by him virtually pic.twitter.com/FGtzYenzUH — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

After this, PM Modi carried on with his other meetings including the National Ganga Council meet.

The National Ganga Council meet held earlier today was a great opportunity to discuss ways to further strengthen the Namami Gange initiative. Spoke about ways to enhance cleanliness efforts including expanding the network of sewage treatment plants in the smaller towns. pic.twitter.com/3TyDD8btPn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Narendra Modi returned to work after enduring a personal loss. In 1989, when PM Modi’s father Damodardaas Modi passed away, Narendra Modi showed similar dedication towards his duty.

Recalling the incident, Dileep Trivedi, General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Gujarat unit said that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers had assembled in Ahmedabad for a pre-scheduled meeting, which was supposed to be joined by Narendra Modi also.

“We had a important meeting scheduled, and we inquired about why Narendrabhai has not arrived yet, we were then informed that Narendra Modi’s father has passed away so he had gone to Vadnagar. We thought he will not be able to join the meeting today. However, to everyone’s surprise, Narendrabhai arrived at the venue in the afternoon. We were surprised that his father has just passed and he (Narendra Modi) has come here,” Trivedi recalled.

Dedication towards duty

Dileep Trivedi continued by saying that everyone instinctually asked Narendra Modi why he came back to Ahmedabad to attend a party meeting despite the fact that his father passed away today.

To this Narendra Modi answered, “The last rites have been performed and I have returned to fulfil my duty towards the party, as I have to continue with the work.”

“It was inspiring moment for all the workers. This dedication towards duty even after suffering a loss as huge as losing one’s father is inspirational for everyone,” Trivedi concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that after PM Modi himself had decided not to cancel or postpone any of his scheduled meetings.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: PM Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi passed away today. PM Modi said that no one will cancel any of their programs anywhere and will only return to Delhi after the completion of their programs. I pay homage to her: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/MnrTaIInS1 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Informing about the same Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at a program in Kerala said, “PM Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi passed away today. PM Modi said that no one will cancel any of their programs anywhere and will only return to Delhi after the completion of their programs. I pay homage to her.”