Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has passed away at the age of 99 years. Heeraben was born on June 18, 1923, in Vadnagar, district Mehsana, Gujarat. She belongs to the Modh-Ghanchi community, and her husband, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, was a tea seller.

Heeren was survived by five sons, Soma Modi, Pankaj Modi, Amrit Modi, Prahlad Modi and Narendra Modi and a daughter Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. Prior to her husband’s death, she used to live in the family’s ancestral home in Vadnagar. Later, she shifted to Pankaj Modi’s home.

Sharing her picture, PM said, “In Maa I have always felt that trimurti, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing – Always remember – Work with intelligence, live life with purity.”

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch the developmental projects, may join the events through video conferencing as he has left for Ahmedabad after the demise of his mother, according to reports.

Mother-son bond

In an interview, PM Modi said her mother was the pillar of his life and played an important role in his success. PM Modi visited her mother to take her blessings from time to time. In 2016, she visited PM Modi’s official residence at Race Course Road for the first time.

On June 2022, PM Modi wrote a heartfelt letter to her mother on her birthday in which he expressed joy and gratitude at the beginning of his mother’s centenary year and shared memories of his younger days spent with his parents and siblings in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

“Maa…this isn’t a mere word, but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my Mother, Heeraba, enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude,” tweeted PM Modi while sharing his deeply felt thoughts dedicated to his mother on her 100th birthday.

He wrote that a mother’s penance shapes a good human being. Her love instils human qualities and empathy in a child, opined the Prime Minister, adding, “A mother is not an individual or a personality, motherhood is a quality. It is often said that the Gods are made according to the nature of their devotees. Similarly, we experience our mothers and their motherhood according to our own nature and mindset.”

Heeraben was hospitalised in December 2022

On December 28, Heeraben’s health deteriorated, after which she was admitted to the hospital only a day after PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi met with an accident and got injured. PM Modi rushed to see her on the same day.