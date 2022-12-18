Sunday, December 18, 2022
Rajasthan horror: Nephew kills his aunt, chops her body into 10 pieces and disposes of body parts at various places

According to the police, the incident took place in Lalpuria apartment Sector-2 in the Vidyadharnagar area of Jaipur on December 11 and the accused was arrested on December 13.

Rajasthan: Nephew kills aunt, chops off body parts, disposes them across Delhi
A 33-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Jaipur has been accused of killing his aunt and chopping her body in 10 pieces with a marble cutter. This comes close after the horrifying murder of Mumbai girl Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla.  

The police on Saturday said that the accused who has been identified as Anuj Sharma alias Achintya Govinda Das reached the police station and filed a missing complaint about his 65-year-old aunt Saroj Sharma. 

Subsequently, police began the investigation, during the probe, the police found Anuj’s behavior suspicious and his statements contradictory. 

When questioned, accused Anuj confessed to his crime, telling police that he had a heated argument with his aunt during which he hit her on the head with a hammer, killing her. He then dragged her body to the bathroom, where he dismembered her dead body into ten pieces using a marble cutter machine. After this, he disposed of the body parts in the forest.

According to the police, the incident took place in Lalpuria apartment Sector-2 in the Vidyadharnagar area of Jaipur on December 11 and the accused was arrested on December 13.

Saroj Sharma was the wife of accused Anuj’s father’s elder brother and had been living with them since her husband’s death in 1995, they claimed. They also stated that Anuj Sharma’s mother died last year. Anuj Sharma’s father had left for Indore on December 11, leaving the accused and victim alone in the house. Reportedly, Anuj had joined the ‘Hare Krishna’ movement but was inactive for one year, after his mother passed away.

As per a report by IndiaToday, Pooja, the deceased victim’s daughter saw Anuj cleaning the bloodstains in the kitchen following which she filed a police complaint against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Paris Deshmukh said that the crime took place in the kitchen when the accused and his aunt were having a heated argument. Anuj who completed his B.tech wanted to go to Delhi but her aunt objected, after this, he hit her with a hammer on her head. After killing her Anuj chopped her body into 10 pieces using a marble cutter. He stuffed her body parts in a suitcase and dumped it at different places near the Delhi highway. 

He further informed that most of the body parts have been recovered, while the search is on to recover the remaining body parts.

The police has also confiscated the weapon and other things used in the crime.

