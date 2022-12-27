Tuesday, December 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Samastipur residents accuse Christian group from Telangana of forcing religious conversion, police probe...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Samastipur residents accuse Christian group from Telangana of forcing religious conversion, police probe underway

The video of the incident went viral over the internet in which the local residents of Vaini village can be seen exposing the couple who were asking Hindus to convert their religion.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar: 10 Christains from Telangana attempt to forcefully convert Samastipura's Hindu residents to Christianity
The Christian couple and their 8 other followers were handed over to the Police by local residents
56

On Monday, the local Hindu residents of the Vaini village in Samastipura, Bihar exposed a converted Christian couple identified as Lakshman Rao and Lalita and accused them of attempting to lure the Hindus and forcing them to convert their religion to Christianity. The couple who hailed from Hyderabad, Telangana was then handed over to the Police for further action.

According to the reports, the matter came to light when a Hindu couple identified as Shivaji Paswan and Dulari raised an alarm in the village and exposed Rao, his wife, and around 8-10 who accompanied the converted Christian couple. Paswan alleged that Rao, his wife, and his followers were asking his family to read the Bible daily and luring them with money to change their religion.

The video of the incident went viral over the internet in which the local residents of Vaini village can be seen exposing the couple who were asking Hindus to convert their religion.

The matter escalated as Arun Sharma, the Sarpanch of Vaini village was informed. Sharma confirmed that the Christian people who had arrived in the village from Telangana were trying to convince the Hindu residents in the village to convert their religion to Christianity. “They were abusing the Hindu Gods and Goddesses and were asking people to read Bible daily,” Sharma was quoted.

The residents encircled the Christians who were attempting to convert people by luring them and informed the Police who took the accused into custody. On inquiring, Rao and his followers said that they were conducting a ‘prophetical prayer meeting’ in all the Churches of Samastipura and that the meeting was organized on the occasion of Christmas.

The Police have also recovered several documents and religious books the accused used to convince the Hindus to convert their religion to Christianity.

The Police at present is interrogating Rao, his wife, and eight other persons for luring Hindus and asking them to convert their religion to Christianity. Further action will be followed post-interrogation. Investigations into the matter are underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvaini village, samastipur, samastipur conversion case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
609,641FollowersFollow
28,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com