Bihar: Samastipur residents accuse Christian group from Telangana of forcing religious conversion, police probe underway

On Monday, the local Hindu residents of the Vaini village in Samastipura, Bihar exposed a converted Christian couple identified as Lakshman Rao and Lalita and accused them of attempting to lure the Hindus and forcing them to convert their religion to Christianity. The couple who hailed from Hyderabad, Telangana was then handed over to the Police for further action.

According to the reports, the matter came to light when a Hindu couple identified as Shivaji Paswan and Dulari raised an alarm in the village and exposed Rao, his wife, and around 8-10 who accompanied the converted Christian couple. Paswan alleged that Rao, his wife, and his followers were asking his family to read the Bible daily and luring them with money to change their religion.

The video of the incident went viral over the internet in which the local residents of Vaini village can be seen exposing the couple who were asking Hindus to convert their religion.

समस्तीपुर में धर्मांतरण कराने के शक में ग्रामीणों ने एक दंपति को काफी देर तक बंधक बनाये रखा। pic.twitter.com/7oF5GniBcv — News18 Bihar (@News18Bihar) December 27, 2022

The matter escalated as Arun Sharma, the Sarpanch of Vaini village was informed. Sharma confirmed that the Christian people who had arrived in the village from Telangana were trying to convince the Hindu residents in the village to convert their religion to Christianity. “They were abusing the Hindu Gods and Goddesses and were asking people to read Bible daily,” Sharma was quoted.

The residents encircled the Christians who were attempting to convert people by luring them and informed the Police who took the accused into custody. On inquiring, Rao and his followers said that they were conducting a ‘prophetical prayer meeting’ in all the Churches of Samastipura and that the meeting was organized on the occasion of Christmas.

The Police have also recovered several documents and religious books the accused used to convince the Hindus to convert their religion to Christianity.

The Police at present is interrogating Rao, his wife, and eight other persons for luring Hindus and asking them to convert their religion to Christianity. Further action will be followed post-interrogation. Investigations into the matter are underway.