Kashmir Fight blog, the mouthpiece of The Resistance Front (TRF), Pakistan’s new terror outfit and an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, has issued threats and released a so-called ‘hitlist’ with the names of 57 Kashmiri Hindus. These Kashmiri Hindus are employees working as teachers under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) in the Kashmir Valley.

Notably, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid had called ‘The Kashmir Files’ film, based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, vulgar propaganda. Despite widespread outrage, the Israeli filmmaker stuck to his comments calling the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus vulgar propaganda.

In an open letter, the Islamic terror organisation pledged to continue targeting Kashmir’s Hindus. They ranted about how the non-locals and Kashmiri Hindus were stealing employment and land from Kashmir. The terror group further stated that Delhi is imposing a ‘fascist’ Hindutva ideology on Kashmir and Kashmiris, which they will not tolerate. TRF also vowed to continue attacking Hindus who are “maligning the atmosphere of the valley.”

“We once again want to warn such elements not to become pawns of Delhi Regime and don’t become the carriers of their filthy and fascist agenda,” read the threat letter.

Excerpt from Kashmir Fight blog, the mouthpiece of The Resistance Front (TRF)

The warning letter targeting these employees has instilled fear among the remaining Kashmiri Pandits working in various government departments, prompting them to stage a protest.

Kashmiri Pandits stage a massive protest after LeT issues threat to the community, 56 employees on terror group's target list.

Various Kashmiri Pandit organisations have expressed grave concern over these threats, which have been issued in the aftermath of the killings of 24 Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri Hindus by terrorists in the Valley during the last year.

Kashmiri Pandits, BJP demand high-level investigation

Kashmiri Pandit organisations have demanded a high-level investigation to find out how employees’ names were provided to the terrorist organisation.

The BJP has also sought an investigation into the leak of the list, which was widely disseminated on social media after being published by a site associated with the terrorist organisation.

BJP spokesperson (J&K) Altaf Thakur expressed serious concern over the threat given by a militant outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) to the KP employees working under Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP).





Altaf Thakur, the BJP spokesperson, has urged the police to investigate how the list was leaked and has asked the administration to protect the safety and security of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

“This is a security breach as militants have a clear idea who is posted where. Government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the Valley,” Thakur said.

The Kashmir Files director blames IFFI for providing ‘ideological support’ to the terrorist organisation

Meanwhile, sharing the details about this so-called ‘hitlist’ released by the Islamic terror outfit TRF on Twitter, National Award-winning director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri squarely blamed the recent IFFI controversy for providing a platform to Islamist terrorists by openly supporting their extremist ideologies.

“In less than a week, after Islamist terrorists were given ideological support openly from GOI’s platform #IFFI2022, the Resistance Front (a front of LeT) has issued a list of Kashmiri Hindus to be targeted by its terrorists. Pl save this tweet,” tweeted The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri.

The common narrative between Lapid’s remarks and The Resistance Front’s threat is this:



The common narrative between Lapid's remarks and The Resistance Front's threat is this: FASCIST HINDUS

He added, “The common narrative between Lapid’s remarks and The Resistance Front’s threat is this: FASCIST HINDUS.”

In his subsequent Tweet, the agitated director wrote, “If any Hindu is targeted in Kashmir after this, you know who has the blood on his/her hand. Pl save this tweet.”

If any Hindu is targeted in Kashmir after this, you know who has the blood on his/her hand.



If any Hindu is targeted in Kashmir after this, you know who has the blood on his/her hand.

The IFFI controversy

On November 29, Israeli filmmaker and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chairman Nadav Lapid called filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ “vulgar” and “propaganda”. During his closing remarks at the festival, he said he was “shocked” and “disturbed” by the inclusion of the film in the competition section.

The Resistance Front – TRF, the new terror outfit of Pakistan

Last year, intelligence agencies flagged the new Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) controlled by three top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan. TRF was reportedly launched in late 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 which made Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached. According to Indian security officials, the Lashkar leaders formed the core of the group and handled it from Pakistan. Sajad Jatt for South Kashmir, Khalid for Central Kashmir, and Hanzala Adnan for North Kashmir were named in the security report, a report by Hindustan Times stated.

Several journalists in Kashmir resign after receiving anonymous online threats from The Resistance Front

It is notable here that several Kashmir-based journalists resigned after a so-called ‘hitlist’ with their names was circulated on several social media channels last month. The threats had come from Pakistan-funded terror groups The Resistance Front (TRF) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). 11 journalists were named as ‘collaborators’ and ‘traitors’ in the hit list.

Mukhtar Baba, a Pakistan-funded terror operative who had earlier worked as a journalist in Jammu and Kashmir is found to be the mastermind behind the plot to issue threats to local journalists, and then highlight their resignations to peddle an anti-India narrative.