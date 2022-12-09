Friday, December 9, 2022
UP: Mohd Anwar kills his wife after her refusal to have sex for the second time in one night

After murdering his wife, he packed her corpse in a polythene bag and disposed of it around 50 kilometres from his house. He went to the police station the same day and reported his wife missing.

OpIndia Staff
Mohd Anwar (L) arrested for killing his wife on her refusal to have sex twice in one night
The Amroha Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested Mohd Anwar for killing his wife because she refused to “have sex twice in one night”.

In his police interrogation, Anwar confessed to the murder and narrated why he murdered his wife. He said on Monday night he woke up his wife for sex. It took her some time to be awake, but she eventually did and Anwar had his wish fulfilled. However, after some, he asked her to have sex again. But her refusal drew Anwar’s ire and in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death with a rope.

The police eventually discovered the dead body of a lady, who is yet to be recognised. Her corpse was found in the town of Ratupura in the Thakurdwara district on Tuesday. The police began their investigation after filing a murder report (FIR) at the Thakurdwara police station and distributing photos of the corpse to other local police stations. Moradabad police asked Anwar to identify the corpse after they discovered a match with a missing person’s report from Amroha. Later during the investigation, Anwar broke down and confessed to the crime of murdering his wife for her refusal to have sex twice in one night.

Anwar married the Amroha victim Rukhsar in 2013. The couple had three children of the marriage. The ground floor of Anwar’s house is reserved for his bakery, while the upper story is where he and his family lived.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

